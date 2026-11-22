For 15 years, Seyi Ebenezer built a career spanning accounting and banking, helping businesses raise capital, structure debt and finance expansion.

For 15 years, Seyi Ebenezer built a career spanning accounting and banking, helping businesses raise capital, structure debt and finance expansion.

His professional journey took him through KPMG and some of Nigeria’s established financial institutions, where he participated in transactions spanning energy, real estate, logistics, technology and financial services.

It was a career built around understanding how money moves through businesses, how companies finance growth and what separates a promising enterprise from one capable of surviving financial pressure.

But after years of helping other businesses secure financing, Ebenezer made a decision that would change the direction of his career. Rather than continue working within the traditional banking system, he would attempt to build a financial technology company of his own.

That decision led to Payaza Africa Limited, a Nigerian-founded payments technology company that has expanded beyond its home market, developed multiple payment products and established a presence in international markets.

The transition was not an effortless leap from banking executive to successful entrepreneur. Payaza’s early years involved regulatory delays, significant technology expenditure and a prolonged period before the company could fully commercialise its services.

Today, Ebenezer’s story is increasingly defined by an ambition that extends beyond building another Nigerian fintech startup: establishing a payments infrastructure business capable of connecting African merchants and businesses to the global economy.

From KPMG to the banking industry

Born in May 1986, Ebenezer was just 22 when he began his professional career as a graduate trainee at KPMG Nigeria in March 2009. He moved to Access Bank in January 2010, where he spent nearly eight years in commercial and business banking before joining Keystone Bank in November 2017.

He subsequently held senior management positions in corporate banking at Access Bank and Keystone Bank.

His work involved helping medium-sized and large businesses across several industries access capital and structure financing for their operations and expansion.

The experience exposed him to the financial requirements of businesses operating in sectors such as oil and gas, real estate, technology, e-commerce and logistics.

His experience in corporate banking included arranging substantial financing for businesses across several industries. A Lagos Business School profile published in October 2026 put the value of the debt and capital transactions he handled at more than $1 billion.

His professional development also included further education in management and finance. He holds an MBA from Lagos Business School, an Executive MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a certificate in Finance from Harvard University, according to his professional profile.

These qualifications complemented his banking experience and provided a foundation for his eventual transition into entrepreneurship.

The problem that inspired Payaza

The idea behind Payaza developed from Ebenezer’s exposure to businesses and their financial challenges.

Working in corporate banking gave him an opportunity to observe how businesses raised capital, managed operations and navigated the financial system. It also exposed him to the difficulties companies encountered when conducting transactions across different markets.

In the October profile published by Lagos Business School, Ebenezer described the problem he repeatedly encountered while working across trade corridors.

“Across every trade corridor I worked on, I witnessed a recurring structural tragedy: African businesses with extraordinary products and growth potential were routinely stifled by fragmented, unreliable, and prohibitively expensive payment systems,” he said.

Rather than continue financing businesses operating within those constraints, he decided to address the problem through financial technology.

While still working in corporate banking, Ebenezer began building Payaza Africa Limited in 2021, with the ambition of developing payment infrastructure that would make it easier for businesses to collect and disburse money across different markets.

He remained at Keystone Bank until February 2024, when he ended his tenure as Zonal Head, General Commerce, Corporate Bank & South.

There is an important distinction in Payaza’s founding history. Although Ebenezer’s entrepreneurial move is traced to 2021, Payaza Africa Limited’s audited financial statements show that it was legally incorporated on March 23, 2022, and commenced operations in July of that year.

The company was established to provide digital payment processing services and mobile payment solutions for businesses of different sizes.

Its infrastructure supports payment collections and disbursements through multiple channels, allowing merchants to receive money from customers and transfer funds to beneficiaries.

A difficult beginning and the road to profitability

Building Payaza required more than identifying a gap in the payments industry. The company had to develop its technology, secure regulatory approvals and establish the infrastructure necessary to process transactions reliably.

One of its earliest challenges was obtaining operating licences.

In an October 2025 interview with African Business, Ebenezer described the company’s early experience as difficult, explaining that Payaza had to continue investing in expensive technology while waiting for its operating licences.

“It was very tough in the beginning, we struggled,” he said.

He explained that the company had to spend substantial amounts on technology before it was ready to sell its services.

The difficulty was particularly significant for a business whose ability to generate revenue depended on regulatory approval and the successful deployment of its payment infrastructure.

However, the company eventually reached break-even within one year and nine months of operations, according to Ebenezer.

That milestone became an important part of Payaza’s development, particularly in an industry where startups often prioritise expansion and customer acquisition before achieving profitability.

The company’s subsequent financial disclosures provide a clearer picture of its growth.

According to its audited financial statements for 2024, Payaza generated N20.16 billion in revenue, compared with N9.47 billion in 2023.

Its gross profit increased from N4.30 billion to N8.06 billion over the same period.

Profit before tax also rose from N5.03 billion in 2023 to N9.98 billion in 2024, while profit after tax increased from N3.30 billion to N7.27 billion.

Building a payments business beyond Nigeria

As its operations developed, Ebenezer led Payaza to expand beyond the Nigerian market, seeking to provide payment services to businesses operating across different African countries and international markets.

The company’s model is built around enabling merchants to accept payments and make disbursements through different channels, including card payments, bank transfers and other locally relevant payment methods.

Its international ambitions have also been supported by relationships with global payment networks, including Visa and Mastercard.

According to Agusto & Co.’s 2026 credit-rating assessment, Payaza’s payout infrastructure supports more than 40 currencies, allowing the company to facilitate cross-border transactions across different jurisdictions.

A November 2026 report on Ebenezer’s appointment to the board of Livestock Feeds Plc described the company as operating in 31 markets.

A banker applying capital-market experience to fintech

One of the more distinctive aspects of Ebenezer’s approach to building Payaza is its use of Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Having spent years helping businesses structure debt and raise capital, he has taken the company into the commercial paper market as an alternative source of financing.

In November 2024, Payaza established a N50 billion commercial paper issuance programme through FMDQ Exchange.

Commercial papers are short-term debt instruments that allow companies to raise funds from investors, usually to finance working capital and other short-term business requirements.

The programme provided Payaza with an additional financing channel outside conventional bank borrowing and equity investment.

The company subsequently expanded its financing activities. By February 2026, it was raising funds under a N150 billion commercial paper programme to support its working capital requirements.

Since inception, Payaza had raised more than N70 billion through six commercial paper series, with N32.53 billion fully repaid as of February 2026. The company subsequently disclosed further issuance and repayment activity.

Payaza has also issued and redeemed more than N80 billion in commercial papers across multiple series without delay.

The strategy is noteworthy because it shows how Ebenezer’s previous experience in corporate banking has influenced the way he finances and manages his own business.

Rather than relying exclusively on venture capital fundraising, Payaza has used structured debt financing to support its operations.

Credit ratings and the push for institutional credibility

Payaza’s participation in the debt market has also brought greater attention to its financial position and creditworthiness.

In an earlier assessment, Agusto & Co. assigned the company a BBB rating with a stable outlook, citing its financial condition, payment infrastructure, partnerships with Mastercard and Visa, and investment in risk and information-security systems.

In its subsequent 2026 assessment, the rating agency upgraded Payaza’s ratings to A- for long-term obligations and A1 for short-term obligations, with a stable outlook.

The upgrade reflected sustained growth in revenue and profitability, international expansion, a diversified product portfolio, healthy cash flow, liquidity and relatively low leverage.

Agusto & Co. also recognised the scalability of Payaza’s payout infrastructure and its ability to support transactions across more than 40 currencies.

It also disclosed that Payaza was pursuing a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, an ambition that could provide the company with access to a wider pool of investors and potentially strengthen its international profile.

Beyond fintech: A growing presence in corporate governance

Ebenezer’s professional interests have increasingly extended beyond the payments industry.

In November 2026, he joined the board of Livestock Feeds Plc following the acquisition of UAC of Nigeria Plc’s controlling stake in the company by Sunbeth Treenuts and Sesame Limited.

His appointment took effect on November 17, 2026, making him one of five new directors on the company’s reconstituted eight-member board.

The appointment brings his experience in corporate banking, financial management and technology into Nigeria’s agricultural and manufacturing sector.

It also adds another dimension to his professional journey, taking him from accounting and banking into fintech entrepreneurship and now board-level involvement in a listed agribusiness.

Recognition and the road ahead

Ebenezer’s transition from corporate banking to entrepreneurship has attracted recognition from the business community.

In October 2026, he was shortlisted for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the AMBA & BGA Excellence Awards 2027, organised by the Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association.

Payaza’s performance in the first half of 2026 reflected the scale of its growing operations. The company processed more than N6.25 trillion in total payment value, generated N31.10 billion in revenue, recorded N20.13 billion in gross profit and N18.61 billion in profit before tax.

As of June 2026, Payaza had N169.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total assets of N196.48 billion.

The figures offer a picture of how far the company has grown since Ebenezer began building it in 2021, while pointing to the scale of the payments business he is seeking to establish beyond Nigeria.