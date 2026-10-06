Last Week, Josien Mercantile Ltd confirmed that it had concluded its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio. Josien gave formal notice of its decision to Rémy Cointreau on 30 July 2026. The decision followed a detailed review of Josien’s portfolio and of the Nigerian and global spirits market by the company’s […]

Last Week, Josien Mercantile Ltd confirmed that it had concluded its appointment as the Nigerian distributor of the Rémy Cointreau portfolio. Josien gave formal notice of its decision to Rémy Cointreau on 30 July 2026.

The decision followed a detailed review of Josien’s portfolio and of the Nigerian and global spirits market by the company’s Board of Directors. The review assessed where consumer demand is heading and where Josien’s capital, people and trade relationships can deliver the greatest value.

Josien has decided to direct its investment towards the areas of its business where it sees the strongest long-term growth.

Commenting on the decision, its Leadeeahip issued a statement saying:

“This was a considered decision, and not one we took lightly. A strong distribution business must follow where consumer demand is going and focus its investment where it can create the greatest value for our customers, trade partners and shareholders. We are grateful to the Rémy Cointreau team for their professionalism and partnership, and we wish the brands continued success in Nigeria.”

Five Decades

Founded in 1977, Josien has spent nearly five decades building routes to market for international brands in Nigeria and across West Africa. The company entered wines and spirits in 1983 and has since represented some of the world’s most respected houses.

For more than three decades, Josien was the official importer of Moët Hennessy in Nigeria, steadily growing the portfolio from its base in Lagos and helping to establish its champagnes, wines and spirits among the country’s most sought-after luxury brands. The relationship was one of the longest-standing partnerships between an international luxury house and a Nigerian distributor, and it reflects the consistency and trust on which Josien has built its reputation.

A complete route-to-market partner

Josien has grown from an importer into a full route-to-market partner for global brands. From its Lagos headquarters, the company provides market-entry advisory, import and customs management, warehousing and logistics, trade and retail execution, marketing services, e-commerce, and data and technology support. Its wines and spirits portfolio spans champagne, fine wine, whisky, tequila, vodka and aperitifs, serving hotels, restaurants, bars, modern retail and the open market.

A diversified Nigerian business

Wines and spirits form one part of a wider group, Josien also distributes fast-moving consumer goods, beauty and personal care, pharmaceuticals and non-alcoholic beverages. Through Josien AGRI, it operates an integrated seed-to-feed business producing livestock feed for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Commitment to customers and the market

Josien remains fully committed to its customers and trade partners throughout the transition and will support existing customers on current orders and remaining stock. The company continues to invest in its portfolio and in the market it has served since 1977, and will announce more new brand partnerships in the coming months.