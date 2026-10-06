Fidelity Bank secures fresh NGX approval to delay H1 2026 financial results

Fidelity Bank Plc has obtained a further extension from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to delay the publication of its audited financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2026, as it awaits final regulatory approvals.

Fidelity Bank Plc has obtained a further extension from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to delay the publication of its audited financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2026, as it awaits final regulatory approvals.

The bank disclosed this in a regulatory filing signed by its Company Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and dated October 5, 2026.

The development comes after the lender had earlier secured NGX approval to postpone the release of its H1 2026 audited results until September 30, 2026. However, the financial statements are yet to be published.

Fidelity bank awaits regulatory clearance

According to the bank, the latest extension became necessary because the required regulatory approvals have not yet been received.

“Fidelity Bank Plc wishes to inform its esteemed shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and other stakeholders that NGX has approved a further extension of time for publication of its Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2026.”

The lender added that the results would be released immediately after obtaining the necessary approvals.

“The AFS will be published upon receipt of regulatory approval.”

The bank did not disclose a new publication date.

Trading window remains closed

Following the delay, Fidelity Bank said its insider trading restrictions remain in force.

The lender reminded directors, senior management staff and other insiders that the closed trading window for dealings in the bank’s shares will remain in effect until after the delayed financial statements are filed.

According to the bank, the restriction will only be lifted 24 hours after the publication of both the H1 2026 audited financial statements and the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Previous extension

In August, Fidelity Bank announced that it had secured NGX approval to extend the deadline for the publication of its H1 2026 audited accounts to September 30, 2026.

At the time, the bank said the audit process for the period was still being finalized, necessitating the extension.

The latest approval represents a second delay in the release of the lender’s half-year financial results.

Strong Q1 earnings

The delay comes despite strong earnings momentum recorded by the bank in the first quarter of 2026.

Fidelity Bank reported gross earnings of N434.95 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 37.9% increase from N315.42 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Interest income rose by 22.8% year-on-year to N314.48 billion from N256.10 billion, supported by growth in its core lending and investment activities.

The bank also posted a profit before tax of N92.48 billion in Q1 2026, driven by net interest income of N180.97 billion, highlighting continued earnings growth ahead of the release of its delayed half-year results.