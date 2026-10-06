DLM Capital Group Delivers Second Coupon Payment on AAA-Rated SBCN

DLM Capital Group, the First and Leading Development Investment Bank in the World, has successfully fulfilled its second principal & interest (coupon) payment obligation to investors under its ₦9 billion Sovereign Bond-Backed Composite Notes (SBCN) issued under the Group’s ₦30 billion Medium-Term Notes Programme listed on FMDQ Exchange. The second principal and interest (coupon) payment […]

DLM Capital Group, the First and Leading Development Investment Bank in the World, has successfully fulfilled its second principal & interest (coupon) payment obligation to investors under its ₦9 billion Sovereign Bond-Backed Composite Notes (SBCN) issued under the Group’s ₦30 billion Medium-Term Notes Programme listed on FMDQ Exchange.

The second principal and interest (coupon) payment of ₦948,493,055.89 to Tranche A and ₦197,077,309.63 to Tranche B comes six months after the successful payment of the first principal and interest obligation on DLM Funding SPV Plc’s ₦7.30 billion Series 1 (Tranche A) and ₦1.70 billion Series 3 (Tranche B) Plain Vanilla Returns SBCN, listed on FMDQ Exchange. This further demonstrates the Group’s consistent delivery since the issuance of the SBCN.

Developed by Sonnie Babatunde Ayere, Group CEO of DLM Capital Group, the pioneering financial instrument rated AAA by Global Credit Rating and DataPro Limited entered the market in July 2025. Its subsequent performance has provided an opportunity for the market to assess the strength of the structure through actual delivery. Tranche A also remains the most valuable listed corporate AAA rated bond on the market due to its unique inflation beating upward sloping returns.

Beyond its payment obligations, DLM Capital Group has maintained consistent quarterly performance reporting, providing investors and other market stakeholders with continued visibility into the instrument’s performance. The combination of regular reporting, strong credit ratings and the timely fulfilment of payment obligations continue to reinforce investor confidence in the structure.

The successful second coupon payment is therefore not only another milestone for the DLM SBCNs, but also a continuation of the Group’s commitment to developing and delivering innovative financial solutions backed by execution, transparency and value for its investors and stakeholders while strengthening its position as a leading financial institution that’s contributing to the continued development of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.