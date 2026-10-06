Asharami Ghana commissions 6,000MT LPG facility, expands storage capacity by 10%

Asharami Ghana, part of Sahara Group’s upstream oil and gas subsidiary arm, has commissioned a 6,000-metric-tonne Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facility at the Tema Oil Jetty, expanding Ghana’s LPG storage capacity by approximately 10%.

Asharami Ghana, part of Sahara Group’s upstream oil and gas subsidiary arm, has commissioned a 6,000-metric-tonne Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facility at the Tema Oil Jetty, expanding Ghana’s LPG storage capacity by approximately 10%.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications of Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The facility is the first phase of a planned 12,000-metric-tonne terminal and forms part of Sahara Group’s integrated LPG infrastructure strategy spanning shipping, storage and distribution.

Asharami Ghana Adds 6,000MT LPG Capacity

The investment is expected to improve product availability, strengthen supply reliability and support Ghana’s ambition of achieving at least 50 per cent LPG access by 2030.

Commissioning the facility, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), described the project as a significant contribution to Ghana’s downstream petroleum infrastructure.

“With this investment, Sahara Group now accounts for about 10 per cent of Ghana’s entire LPG storage capacity. This is a significant addition to our national infrastructure and will help improve supply reliability as Ghana works to expand LPG access.”

Tameklo also highlighted the facility’s round-the-clock operations, saying the project aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy initiative.

“The facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is in line with the President’s vision for a 24-hour economy. It demonstrates how strategic private-sector investment can support continuous economic activity and strengthen critical sectors of the economy,” he added.

The Facility Manager, Asharami Ghana, Abayomi Oyenuga, said the terminal comprises two propane-rated spherical tanks with a combined storage volume of approximately 12,000 cubic metres of LPG and features a fully automated terminal system from product receipt to dispatch.

Sahara Strengthens Ghana LPG Supply

The facility features six loading bays, seven product pumps, an LPG liquid compressor and a dedicated 12-inch pipeline stretching 3.5 kilometres.

It also incorporates advanced fire protection, emergency-response and preventive maintenance systems designed to ensure safe and efficient operations.

“We have invested heavily in the terminal automation system for this facility. Right from product receipt to dispatch, it is fully automated.”

The Executive Director of Sahara Group, Wale Ajibade, said the facility reflects the energy firm’s commitment to building infrastructure that supports long-term growth and energy security.

“In the spirit of Sahara’s Beyond XXX vision, this milestone reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure that powers progress and transforms possibilities into prosperity.”

Ajibade added that the facility strengthens Ghana’s LPG value chain and reinforces the country’s position as a hub for energy access and distribution within the sub-region.

The statement also noted that the facility will operate alongside MT Asharami Ghana, a 40,000-cubic-metre LPG carrier that recently delivered approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of LPG to Ghana. Together, they will create an integrated platform linking marine supply with land-based storage and distribution while supporting cleaner energy access and regional trade.

What you should know

Meanwhile, in January 2021, Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group upstream company, appointed Henry Menkiti as its Chief Operating Officer to boost its expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the following years. His appointment took effect on December 8, 2020.

Asharami Energy is one of Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) players, with a diverse portfolio of nine oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.

Ade Odunsi, Executive Director, Sahara Group, and supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division, said Menkiti’s global expertise of more than 30 years would transform business operations at Asharami Energy and position the company for its next phase of “competitive and sustainable growth.”

The commissioning of the LPG facility adds to Sahara Group’s infrastructure footprint in Ghana and supports the company’s wider focus on expanding energy access and distribution across the region.