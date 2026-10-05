Nigeria Revenue Service raises alarm over fake recruitment exercise

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has warned members of the public against a fraudulent recruitment notice circulating on social media and other online platforms, claiming to offer employment opportunities within the agency. In a public notice, the NRS said the advertisement, titled “Federal Inland Revenue Service – FIRS Job Vacancy – Replacement,” is fake and […]

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has warned members of the public against a fraudulent recruitment notice circulating on social media and other online platforms, claiming to offer employment opportunities within the agency.

In a public notice, the NRS said the advertisement, titled “Federal Inland Revenue Service – FIRS Job Vacancy – Replacement,” is fake and did not originate from the Service.

According to the agency, the notice directs applicants to submit their information through an email address not associated with the NRS.

NRS distances itself from recruitment exercise

The agency stated that it has neither commenced nor authorised any recruitment exercise and has not appointed any individual, consultant, agent, or third party to recruit on its behalf.

“The NRS wishes to state categorically that the notice is fraudulent and did not emanate from the Nigeria Revenue Service.”

The Service also reminded the public that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has been succeeded by the Nigeria Revenue Service and advised Nigerians to be cautious of any recruitment announcements issued in the name of FIRS.

“Accordingly, any purported recruitment notice issued in the name of FIRS should be treated with caution and independently verified.”

Public advised not to make payments

The NRS urged job seekers and members of the public to disregard the notice and exercise caution when responding to recruitment advertisements, messages, links, or other communications claiming to originate from the agency.

The Service specifically warned against making payments or sharing personal and financial information in response to the purported recruitment exercise.

“The public is further advised not to make any payment, disclose personal or financial information, or submit certificates, identification documents or other documentation in response to the purported recruitment exercise.”

Recruitment announcements will come through official channels

The agency stressed that any genuine recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Revenue Service would be communicated through its official website and other authorised communication channels.

“Any legitimate recruitment exercise undertaken by the Nigeria Revenue Service will be formally communicated through the Service’s official website and authorised communication channels.”

The NRS also encouraged Nigerians to verify recruitment-related information through official channels before taking any action and urged the public to report suspicious recruitment communications to the appropriate authorities.

Increasing cases of online recruitment scams

The warning comes amid increasing cases of online recruitment scams in Nigeria, where fraudsters impersonate government agencies and private organisations to obtain money and personal information from unsuspecting job seekers.

Government agencies routinely advise applicants that official recruitment exercises do not require payment and are announced through verified communication channels.