NativeTalk, trusted by enterprises for over a decade, launches all-in-one business app for SMEs across Africa

With more than 10 years powering enterprise communication for organizations like MultiChoice, Cybervilla, Opay, and Pizza Hut, NativeTalk now brings that same enterprise-grade reliability to small and medium businesses through a single, all-in-one app. NativeTalk today announced the launch of the NativeTalk Business App, an all-in-one business communication platform designed to help African SMEs manage […]

With more than 10 years powering enterprise communication for organizations like MultiChoice, Cybervilla, Opay, and Pizza Hut, NativeTalk now brings that same enterprise-grade reliability to small and medium businesses through a single, all-in-one app.

NativeTalk today announced the launch of the NativeTalk Business App, an all-in-one business communication platform designed to help African SMEs manage every customer conversation from a single, intelligent workspace.

This is not a new company entering an unfamiliar market. For more than a decade, NativeTalk has provided enterprise communication infrastructure to some of the continent’s largest organizations, currently supporting over 10,000 agents and powering more than 1 billion minutes of customer conversations on the enterprise side.

The Business App takes that same depth of experience and packages it for small and medium-sized businesses that need enterprise-grade tools without enterprise complexity or cost.

Across Africa, businesses are relying on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, phone calls, email, and other digital channels to reach customers, often all at once. The result is fragmentation: teams juggle multiple apps, conversations get lost between platforms, follow-ups slip through the cracks, and paying customers walk away simply because nobody replied in time.

The NativeTalk Business App solves this by bringing customer messaging, business hotlines, AI-powered assistance, and full conversation history together in one platform, so businesses can respond faster, collaborate as a team, and give every customer a consistent, professional experience, no matter which channel they use.

“Our mission is simple: no African business should lose a customer because of poor communication,” said Fisayo Tokede, the Product Manager of NativeTalk.

“Visibility has never been the biggest challenge for African businesses. Accessibility is. If customers can see your business but can’t reach you quickly, consistently, and

Professionally, visibility creates very little value. We’ve spent over a decade solving this problem for large enterprises, and now we’re bringing that same standard to SMEs through one connected platform.”

A Decade of Enterprise Experience, Now Built for SMEs

Unlike most communication tools, which are built for a single channel and a global market, the NativeTalk Business App centralizes every customer touchpoint while introducing enterprise-grade capabilities priced and packaged for African businesses.

Key capabilities include:

Unified messaging across customer channels, including WhatsApp and social media integrations, so nothing gets missed.

across customer channels, including WhatsApp and social media integrations, so nothing gets missed. Dedicated business hotlines that keep business communication separate from personal phone numbers, giving every business a professional line customers can trust.

that keep business communication separate from personal phone numbers, giving every business a professional line customers can trust. Complete conversation history accessible across authorized team members, so any team member can pick up a conversation with full context.

accessible across authorized team members, so any team member can pick up a conversation with full context. AI-powered conversation summaries that let teams catch up on a customer’s history in seconds instead of scrolling through chat threads.

that let teams catch up on a customer’s history in seconds instead of scrolling through chat threads. AI-assisted responses that help teams reply faster and more consistently, even during high-volume periods.

that help teams reply faster and more consistently, even during high-volume periods. Role-based access and permissions, so growing teams can collaborate securely without losing control over who sees what.

For businesses that have relied on personal phone numbers and scattered apps to manage customers, this means faster response times, fewer missed opportunities, and a more professional face to the market, backed by the same infrastructure and expertise that already runs communication for some of Africa’s largest brands.

Purpose-Built for African Businesses, Not Adapted for Them

While many communication platforms are designed with global markets in mind and adapted afterward, NativeTalk was built from the ground up around how African businesses actually work, first proven at enterprise scale and now extended to SMEs.

From customer communication habits and team structures to affordability and connectivity realities, every part of the platform reflects the day-to-day experience of businesses operating across the continent, rather than a foreign tool retrofitted for the market. “Communication is one of the strongest competitive advantages any business can build,” said Fikayo Babatunde, Commercial Business Manager, NativeTalk. “We have spent over ten years proving that at enterprise scale, powering over 1 billion minutes of conversations for Africa’s largest organizations. Every delayed response, every missed message, and every fragmented conversation is a missed opportunity and, often, a lost customer. The NativeTalk Business App brings that same enterprise discipline to SMEs so they can compete on customer experience, not just price.”

By consolidating communication into a single platform, businesses eliminate the inefficiency of juggling multiple tools while improving both response times and customer satisfaction, two of the biggest drivers of repeat business and referrals.

Proven at Scale, Growing Across the Continent

On the enterprise side, NativeTalk currently supports over 10,000 agents across organizations such as Opay, MultiChoice, Cybervilla, and Pizza Hut and has powered more than 1 billion minutes of customer conversations over more than a decade of operation.

Since launching the Business App for SMEs, NativeTalk has also:

Onboarded more than 1,200 business users.

Processed over 30,000 customer conversations.

Expanded its SME presence across seven African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, and South Africa

With the launch of the Business App, NativeTalk expects SME adoption to accelerate further as more businesses look to modernize how they engage customers and move away from fragmented, manual communication processes, backed by infrastructure already trusted by some of the continent’s largest brands.

Get Started Today

Businesses can start immediately with the Basic plan or the Business plan, or explore premium capabilities with a 7-day free trial. No long setup, no steep learning curve, just a faster, more organized way to manage every customer conversation from day one, built on more than a decade of enterprise communication experience.

The NativeTalk Business App is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more or start a free trial, visit https://nativetalk.io/ or download the app directly from either store.

Driving the Future of Business Communication

The launch of the NativeTalk Business App marks the next chapter in NativeTalk’s decade-long mission to lead the conversation on communication, technology, and innovation for African businesses, now extending that mission from enterprise clients to SMEs. Through research, educational content, strategic partnerships, podcasts, newsletters, and industry engagement, NativeTalk aims to remain the leading voice shaping the future of business communication across the continent.

About NativeTalk

NativeTalk is an African business communication platform with more than 10 years of experience providing enterprise communication solutions to large organizations, including MultiChoice, Cybervilla, Opay, and Pizza Hut. NativeTalk currently supports over 10,000 agents on the enterprise side and has powered more than 1 billion minutes of customer conversations. Building on that foundation, the NativeTalk Business App now brings the same unified messaging, business hotlines, AI-powered communication tools, and intelligent workflow management to small and medium-sized businesses.

Built specifically for African businesses, NativeTalk enables teams to communicate faster, respond smarter, and ensure every customer conversation reaches the right people at the right time.