Concert for Change targets N500m to support children with disabilities, orphans

A non-profit organisation, Concert for Change Foundation, has set a N500 million target for this year’s Green Worship benefit concert to support vulnerable children and charities catering for children living with disabilities across Nigeria. The foundation announced the target at a press conference in Lagos ahead of Green Worship 9.0, scheduled for Saturday, October 10, […]

A non-profit organisation, Concert for Change Foundation, has set a N500 million target for this year’s Green Worship benefit concert to support vulnerable children and charities catering for children living with disabilities across Nigeria.

The foundation announced the target at a press conference in Lagos ahead of Green Worship 9.0, scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan.

The funds projected is expected to double the N210 million the foundation says it has raised and disbursed since its inception in 2006 under the umbrella, Worship for Change. As at today, Green Worship has supported 49 charities and reached more than 8,000 children within the period.

Founder and Managing Trustee, Green Worship, Wale Adenuga, while speaking at the launch of Green Worship 9.0, said six charities would benefit this year. “Our goal is to raise 500 million Naira for these charities. If we raise beyond our target, there are other charities that are on standby that we’re open to helping,” he said.

The beneficiaries are OAKonsult Disabilities Outreach (Ogbomosho), Lokola School for the Deaf and Special Needs, Excellent Child Support Initiative (Ikorodu), Festus Fajemilo Foundation (Abule Egba), AIM Special Children Centre (Kaduna) and Irede Foundation (Lagos). Their needs range from specialised education and rehabilitation to prosthetic limbs, transportation and infrastructure.

Charities that have received support from the concert said it has made a real difference to their work. Executive Director of Irede Foundation, Crystal Chigbu, said earlier support from the concert helped the foundation provide a prosthetic limb to a 17-year-old who lost a limb in an accident. “The child was able to get back to living her life to the fullest,” she said. She hopes this year’s funds will provide limbs for at least 10 children and help them return to school.

Founder of OAKonsult Disabilities Outreach, Olufunke Adeloye, said the organisation, which began in 2021, grew out of her experience of having a child who was medically mismanaged at 18 months. She said society must change how it views children with disabilities and their families. Co-Founder of the Festus Fajemilo Foundation, Afolabi Fajemilo, said the concert gives charities a platform to mobilise resources for their work.

Organisers said they are not seeking a single large donation, but contributions from individuals, families, businesses, churches and organisations. A member of the planning committee, Kunle Popoola, urged people to partner with the foundation, saying donations would help differently abled, indigent and orphaned children go to school and take part in society.

Artistes billed to perform include Nathaniel Bassey, Bob Fitts, Ada Ehi, Kaestrings, Pelumi Deborah, Chimi Ochei, Ccioma and Gospel Force. Adenuga said the stories from the beneficiary organisations are as important as the music.

Fundraising continues after the concert through the foundation’s 21 Days of Giving campaign, which starts on October 11. The foundation said it verifies beneficiaries, tracks how funds are used and reports publicly.