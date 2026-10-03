Best performing Nigerian stocks for the week ended October 2, 2026

Nigerian equities closed lower in a holiday-shortened trading week, with the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declining 0.52% to close at 250,808.27 points from 252,113.41 points, as losses in MTN Nigeria, First HoldCo, Access Holdings, GTCO, Nigerian Breweries and other prominent stocks outweighed gains in Fidelity Bank, UACN, ETI and UBA.

Market capitalisation fell by approximately N812.61 billion or 0.50% to close at N162.843 trillion, moderating the market’s year-to-date return to 61.17%, while the month-to-date return stood at -0.2%.

The market opened for four trading days this week, after the Federal Government declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Independence Day celebrations.

ABC Transport emerged as the week’s standout performer, surging 45.10% from N5.10 to N7.40, while Sovereign Trust Insurance recorded the steepest decline, falling 12.50% to N2.10 from N2.40.

What the data is saying:

Market breadth tilted positive despite the index decline, with 44 equities appreciating in price, lower than the 61 recorded the previous week. Thirty-seven equities depreciated, higher than the 32 recorded previously, while 65 equities remained unchanged, higher than the 63 recorded the week before.

A total turnover of 3.166 billion shares worth N155.023 billion was traded this week in 206,662 deals, compared with 4.689 billion shares valued at N240.824 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 261,198 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led activity by volume, with 1.944 billion shares valued at N77.733 billion traded in 92,035 deals, contributing 61.41% of total volume and 50.14% of total value.

The Investment Industry followed with 409.484 million shares worth N5.400 billion in 1,444 deals, while the ICT Industry ranked third with 231.705 million shares worth N9.606 billion in 24,133 deals.

The top three equities by volume — Fidelity Bank, VFD Group and Access Holdings — accounted for 1.343 billion shares worth N27.580 billion in 15,771 deals, representing 42.42% of total volume and 17.79% of total value.

Sectoral performance:

Sector performance was mixed, with most indices finishing lower.

The NGX Insurance Index recorded the strongest gain, up 0.61% to 1,100.30 points from 1,093.66 points.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index edged up 0.05% to 6,246.75 points.

The NGX Commodity Index closed flat at 1,948.37 points.

The NGX Corporate Governance Index recorded the steepest decline, down 1.43% to 7,559.54 points from 7,669.13 points.

The NGX Banking Index fell 1.33% to 2,685.71 points from 2,721.83 points.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index declined 0.91% to 4,057.09 points.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index eased 0.26% to 10,440.24 points.

Top 10 Best-Performing Stocks:

ABC Transport Plc: N7.40, up 45.10% from N5.10.

Critical Minerals Financing Corp. Plc. N4.49, up 37.73% from N3.26.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: N3.45, up 32.69% from N2.60.

VFD Group Plc: N13.50, up 18.42% from N11.40.

CWG Plc: N20.75, up 15.28% from N18.00.

Haldane McCall Plc: N3.41, up 13.67% from N3.00.

University Press Plc: N5.15, up 13.19% from N4.55.

John Holt Plc: N8.75, up 12.90% from N7.75.

Eterna Plc: N44.00, up 12.82% from N39.00.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: N20.65, up 10.13% from N18.75.

Top 10 worst-performing stocks:

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: N2.10, down 12.50% from N2.40.

E-Tranzact International Plc: N11.00, down 12.00% from N12.50.

Learn Africa Plc: N7.65, down 11.05% from N8.60.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: N66.40, down 10.03% from N73.80.

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: N1.81, down 9.50% from N2.00.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc: N2.67, down 9.49% from N2.95.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc: N168.60, down 8.86% from N185.00.

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: N7.62, down 8.08% from N8.29.

Chams Holding Company Plc: N3.23, down 7.18% from N3.48.

Cutix Plc: N2.29, down 6.91% from N2.46.

What stands out:

The week’s price data points to more visible weakness among major names than strength. MTN Nigeria fell -2.67% to N840.00, while banking heavyweights First HoldCo (-4.18%), Access Holdings (-3.33%), GTCO (-3.07%), Stanbic IBTC (-0.61%) and Zenith Bank (-0.30%) all closed lower.

UBA (+0.22%), Fidelity Bank (+8.80%) and Ecobank Transnational (+1.30%) provided the week’s positive movements within the financial sector.

In absolute naira terms, Transcorp Hotels recorded the largest positive price movement among ordinary shares, gaining N25.00 to close at N290.50.

MTN Nigeria recorded the largest absolute naira decline at N23.00, though this translated to a comparatively modest -2.67% fall given its high share price.

Nigerian Exchange Group shed N16.40, or -8.86%, from N185.00 to N168.60 — a sharp reversal after the stock’s standout run through most of September.

Several prominent large-cap names — Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa, Seplat Energy, BUA Cement, BUA Foods, Nestlé Nigeria, Presco and Aradel Holdings among them — closed the week entirely unchanged, suggesting limited trading interest in some of the market’s biggest names during the shortened week.

Corporate actions:

Guinea Insurance listed an additional 3,206,838,021 ordinary shares on Monday, September 28, 2026, arising from its Rights Issue of 5,295,200,000 shares at N1.10 per share, taking total issued shares from 7,942,800,000 to 11,149,638,021.

Regency Alliance Insurance listed an additional 3,684,210,525 ordinary shares on Monday, September 28, 2026, arising from its Private Placement of 7,368,421,052 shares at 95 kobo per share, taking total issued shares from 18,679,385,062 to 22,363,595,587.

The Initiates Plc listed an additional 1,110,018,448 ordinary shares on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, combining a Rights Issue of 177,996,310 shares at N7.00 per share and a Public Offer of 932,022,138 shares at N9.50 per share, taking total issued shares from 889,981,552 to 2,000,000,000.

What you should know:

The week’s decline follows three consecutive weeks of gains that had taken the ASI above 252,000 points and comes against the backdrop of the CBN’s 350-basis-point MPR cut to 23% on September 22 — suggesting the market is now digesting both the rate-cut rally and a shortened trading week simultaneously.

The steep declines in Nigerian Exchange Group (-8.86%) and E-Tranzact International (-12.00%) are notable given both stocks featured among the market’s strongest performers in prior weeks, pointing to profit-taking after sharp earlier run-ups rather than a fundamental reassessment.

Learn Africa’s 11.05% decline similarly reverses part of its earlier September gains, when the stock featured among the top price gainers for the week ended September 11.

With a large number of prominent stocks closing the week unchanged, trading activity appears to have been concentrated in a narrower set of names than in recent weeks — consistent with the sharp 32.5% decline in total turnover value, from N240.824 billion to N155.023 billion.

With the holiday-shortened week behind it, the market enters October with its year-to-date return still firmly positive at 61.17%, even as this week’s pullback in heavyweight names like MTN, GTCO and First HoldCo will be closely watched for signs of whether the rate-cut-driven rally has further room to run or is entering a consolidation phase.