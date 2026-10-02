NGX sheds N262 billion as All-Share Index slips 0.16%

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 403.40 points (0.16%) on Friday, October 2, 2026, to close at 250,808.27 points, down from 251,211.67 points recorded in the previous session; Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 403.40 points (0.16%) on Friday, October 2, 2026, to close at 250,808.27 points, down from 251,211.67 points recorded in the previous session; Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Concurrently, total Equity Market Capitalization contracted by N261.92 billion (0.16%) to close at N162.84 trillion; down from N163.10 trillion.

Despite the dip, there was active trading as investors exchanged a total of 557,125,283 equity shares in 53,370 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 250,808.27 points, down 0.16% from 251,211.67 points

Market capitalisation: N162.84 trillion, down 0.16% from N163.10 trillion

Market value lost: N261.92 billion

Trading volume: 557.16 million shares, down 45.91% from 1.03 billion shares

Total deals: 53,370 deals, up 20.21% from 44,398 deals

Top 5 gainers

AIICO Insurance Plc: Up 10.00% to N4.18 from N3.80

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc (TRANSEXPR): Up 10.00% to N2.97 from N2.70

Livestock Feeds Plc: Up 9.88% to N8.90 from N8.10

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: Up 9.87% to N3.45 from N3.14

ABC Transport Plc: Up 9.63% to N7.40 from N6.75

Top 5 losers

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: Down 9.91% to N66.40 from N73.70

eTranzact International Plc: Down 9.84% to N11.00 from N12.20

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: Down 8.29% to N18.25 from N19.90

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: Down 8.19% to N7.62 from N8.30

Royal Exchange Plc: Down 7.83% to N1.06 from N1.15

Trading details:

Total trading activity reached 557.12 million shares across 53,370 deals, driven largely by heavy volume in Premium and Main Board listings such as Access Holdings (183.56 million shares traded), Critical Minerals Financing Corp (38.52 million shares), and Fidelity Bank (27.75 million shares).

However, the decline in First Holdco (-6.16%), NGX Group (-6.85%), and VFD Group (-6.90%), pulled the NGX Banking Index down by 0.97%, which helped press the benchmark Index down by 0.16%.

But the market breadth was neutral, with 26 gainers to 26 losers.

Demand was strong in insurance stocks, pushing the Insurance Index up 1.21%, and as the day’s leading sectoral index, with maximum gains in AIICO Insurance (+10.00%), AXA Mansard (+3.64%) and Consolidated Hallmark (+4.49%).

The Consumer Goods Index remained virtually flat (-0.03%) as steep losses in PZ Cussons (-9.91%) and Honeywell Flour Mill (-3.61%) offset upward momentum in International Breweries (+4.71%) and Champion Breweries (+1.01%).

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance across the exchange was mixed, with insurance equities outperforming while banking stock selloffs weighed the broader index.

NGX Insurance Index (+1.21%) was the day’s top-performing sectoral index, climbing 13.20 points from 1,087.10 to 1,100.30, bolstered by maximum gains in AIICO (+10.00%) alongside positive movement in AXA Mansard (+3.64%) and Consolidated Hallmark (+4.49%).

NGX Banking Index (-0.97%) was the main drag on the market, contracting by 26.39 points from 2,712.10 to 2,685.71 due to losses in First Holdco (-6.16%), UBA (-0.33%), and Wema Bank (-0.48%), which overshadowed gains in Fidelity Bank (+8.55%) and GTCO (+0.61%).