Airtel Money sets £250 minimum for retail IPO offer ahead of London listing

Airtel Money has set a minimum application of £250 per investor as it launches its retail offer ahead of its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Airtel Money has set a minimum application of £250 per investor as it launches its retail offer ahead of its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The offer, which opened on October 2, 2026, is available to eligible investors resident and physically present in the United Kingdom.

It will be conducted through RetailBook’s network of participating brokers, wealth managers, and investment platforms.

Key details of the retail offer

The retail offer is being conducted alongside an offer of shares to certain institutional investors.

The offer price is £1.96 per share, giving Airtel Money an implied market capitalisation of approximately £5.3 billion ($7 billion) at admission.

Shares sold through the retail offer will rank equally with those sold through the institutional offer, including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of sale.

Investors will not be charged a commission by RetailBook for applications, although participating intermediaries may apply their own fees.

Airtel Money also said it reserves the right to scale back orders or reject applications without giving a reason.

When the Airtel Money retail offer closes

The offer is scheduled to close at 5:00 p.m. on October 8, 2026, with the results expected to be announced on October 9.

Airtel Money expects its shares to begin unconditional trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. on October 14, 2026.

The company noted that the timetable is indicative and subject to change, with all times stated in London time.

How investors can participate

Eligible investors must be customers of an intermediary participating in the offer.

Investors can apply through RetailBook’s partner network, which includes retail brokers, investment platforms and wealth managers. They have been advised to contact their investment platform or broker to confirm whether it is participating.

Applications may be made through tax-efficient savings vehicles such as Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) and Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), as well as General Investment Accounts, where permitted by the relevant intermediary and applicable regulations.

Airtel Money has cautioned that investing in its shares carries risks and that investors may receive less than their original investment when they sell.

Airtel Money’s IPO journey

Airtel Money’s planned London listing follows a period of significant growth for the mobile money business within Airtel Africa.

Nairametrics reported on October 1 that Airtel Money had finalised the terms of its planned IPO, providing further details ahead of the retail offer now open to eligible UK investors.

Earlier, in September, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Money was preparing for a London Stock Exchange listing after generating $1.346 billion in revenue in the financial year ended March 2026.

The London Stock Exchange was identified as the preferred listing venue in July, with Airtel Africa saying the move would give Airtel Money access to a wider pool of international investors. At the time, the business had an annualised total payment value of more than $245 billion.