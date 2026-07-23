Sunil Taldar: Why Airtel Mobile Money will be listed in London

Airtel Africa has confirmed that London will be the preferred listing venue for its Airtel Money business, saying the move will provide access to a broad international investor base as the company seeks to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa's largest fintech platforms.

Airtel Africa has confirmed that London will be the preferred listing venue for its Airtel Money business, saying the move will provide access to a broad international investor base as the company seeks to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa’s largest fintech platforms.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Taldar, alongside the company’s latest financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be one of the biggest listings involving an African fintech business and could provide a key benchmark for the valuation of mobile money businesses across the continent.

What the Airtel Africa CEO is saying

Explaining the choice of London as the preferred listing destination, Taldar said the exchange offers access to a broad pool of international investors that aligns with Airtel Money’s next phase of growth.

“As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, we are pleased to confirm London as our preferred listing venue for Airtel Money in 2026.

“We believe a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support our ambition to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa’s leading fintech platforms,” Taldar said.

He added that Airtel Money has continued to expand financial inclusion across Airtel markets and unlock new growth vectors.

The company said the timing, valuation and final structure of the IPO will depend on prevailing market conditions and regulatory approvals.

More insights

The listing announcement comes as Airtel Money continues to post rapid expansion across Airtel Africa’s operating markets.

According to the company, annualised Total Payment Value (TPV) has now exceeded $245 billion, representing a 51.5% increase, reflecting higher customer engagement, expanding digital financial products and increased adoption of mobile financial services.

The IPO is expected to unlock shareholder value by separating the fast-growing fintech business from Airtel Africa’s core telecom operations.

Previous reports have estimated Airtel Money could command a valuation of more than $10 billion, making it one of Africa’s most valuable fintech businesses if the listing proceeds as planned.

A successful IPO would also provide one of the clearest public market valuations for a large scale African mobile money platform, offering investors greater visibility into the sector’s growth potential.

What you should know

Last year, Nairametrics reported that Airtel had selected Citigroup Inc. as lead adviser for the planned initial public offering of its mobile money arm.

Airtel Money has attracted significant backing in recent years. In 2021, TPG invested $200 million in the business at a $2.65 billion valuation, while Mastercard committed $100 million.

Later that year, an affiliate of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund also acquired a stake, boosting confidence in the platform’s long-term prospects.

The unit’s valuation has since grown, driven by transaction growth and increased adoption among young, tech-savvy populations in Airtel’s 14 African markets.