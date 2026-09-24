Learn Africa announces retirement of director Egbichi Akinsanya after six years

Learn Africa Plc has announced the retirement of Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya from its Board of Directors, bringing to an end her six-year tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Learn Africa Plc has announced the retirement of Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya from its Board of Directors, bringing to an end her six-year tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The company disclosed the development in a statement signed by DCSL Corporate Services Limited, its Company Secretaries.

According to Learn Africa, Akinsanya’s retirement became effective on September 22, 2026.

Board Commends Akinsanya’s Contributions

In the statement, Learn Africa expressed appreciation for Akinsanya’s contributions to the company during her time on the board.

“Learn Africa Plc, Nigeria’s largest educational publisher, announces the retirement of Mrs. Egbichi Akinsanya, an Independent Non-Executive Director from its Board of Directors effective 22nd September 2026.

“The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for her dedicated service and strategic guidance, particularly her significant role in developing the Company’s policies and ensuring the emplacement of a robust organizational structure, which has provided a strong foundation for the Company’s growth and development.”

The company noted that her contributions helped strengthen its governance framework and supported its long-term growth objectives.

Joined Board in 2020

Akinsanya joined Learn Africa’s board in 2020 alongside technology entrepreneur and investor Iyinoluwa Aboyeji.

Her retirement comes weeks after Aboyeji also exited the company’s board, marking the departure of both directors appointed during the same period.

Before joining Learn Africa, Akinsanya built an extensive career across the banking, regulatory, and consumer goods sectors.

Career Spanning Banking, Regulation and FMCG

She previously served as Managing Director of FBC Beverages Company Limited and was Group Treasurer at British American Tobacco Nigeria Limited.

Prior to joining British American Tobacco, she worked at Citibank Nigeria Limited, where she rose to the position of Assistant General Manager. She also served at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria.

Akinsanya is a member of the Chartered Governance Institute, United Kingdom and Ireland, formerly known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, UK, as well as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

She currently serves as Chairman of the Board of FMDQ Private Markets Limited and is widely recognised for her experience in corporate governance, finance, and strategic leadership.

Her departure marks the end of a notable chapter in Learn Africa’s governance history as the educational publishing company continues to strengthen its leadership structure and pursue its growth agenda.