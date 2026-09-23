TotalEnergies, AMNI take FID on offshore Ima gas field in Nigeria

TotalEnergies and its Nigerian partner, AMNI, have taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the offshore Ima gas field in Nigeria, with production expected to begin in 2028.

TotalEnergies and its Nigerian partner, AMNI, have taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the offshore Ima gas field in Nigeria, with production expected to begin in 2028.

TotalEnergies announced the decision on Wednesday, saying the project would supply gas to Nigeria LNG (NLNG) and support the company’s ongoing Train 7 expansion.

The Ima field straddles the OML 112 and 117 offshore licences in shallow waters near Bonny Island.

Ima field to produce 350 million scf of gas daily

TotalEnergies operates the project with a 40% interest, while AMNI holds the remaining 60%.

The development will use a single platform connected to NLNG through a 22-kilometre pipeline.

Production is expected to start in 2028 and reach a plateau of 350 million cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to more than 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily.

TotalEnergies President of Exploration and Production, Nicolas Terraz, said the FID marked another milestone in the company’s integrated gas strategy in Nigeria.

“We are very pleased to announce the FID for the Ima gas project, marking a new milestone in the deployment of our integrated gas strategy in Nigeria,” Terraz said.

He added that the project would create lasting value for the partners and Nigeria.

Ima to support NLNG Train 7 expansion

The Ima field is expected to supply about one-third of the gas required for the ongoing NLNG Train 7 expansion.

The expansion will increase NLNG’s liquefaction capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum to 30 million tonnes per annum.

The project follows the Ubeta gas development, which TotalEnergies sanctioned in 2024 and expects to start up in 2027.

Terraz said the Ima development demonstrated the company’s ability to develop low-cost, low-emissions gas resources, following incentives introduced by the Nigerian government for non-associated gas projects.

He said the development would make a significant contribution to NLNG’s gas supply.

Project targets local content and lower emissions

TotalEnergies said the Ima project would incorporate measures aimed at reducing emissions and simplifying operations.

The facility will use electricity supplied from shore, with no routine flaring and permanent methane detection and monitoring.

The project is also expected to have a strong Nigerian content component, with all key contractors to be local companies.

About 60% of the workforce during the development phase is expected to be sourced from host communities, according to the company.

TotalEnergies said the project would also support development initiatives in the surrounding communities.

In January, Nairametrics reported that TotalEnergies has agreed to sell its 10% non-operated stake in Nigeria’s onshore oil venture, formerly known as Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), now renamed the Renaissance Joint Venture, to Vaaris Resources.

The transaction marks TotalEnergies’ second attempt to dispose of the asset, following regulatory rejection of a proposed $860 million sale to Mauritius-based Chappal Energies in 2025.