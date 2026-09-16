DHL Express Launches Domestic Select to Support Growing Businesses and Domestic Trade in Nigeria

Offers customers greater flexibility for less urgent shipments. Affordable domestic shipping designed to support business growth and operational efficiency. Access to a trusted network that connects customers and businesses across Nigeria. Greater convenience for businesses and individuals shipping parcels within the country. Enhanced opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and serve customers in new […]

Offers customers greater flexibility for less urgent shipments.

Affordable domestic shipping designed to support business growth and operational efficiency.

Access to a trusted network that connects customers and businesses across Nigeria.

Greater convenience for businesses and individuals shipping parcels within the country.

Enhanced opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and serve customers in new markets.

DHL Express has launched Domestic Select, a new domestic delivery service designed to help businesses and individuals ship parcels across Nigeria with greater affordability, convenience, and reliability. Domestic Select is an addition to the current suite of DHL products that offers customers flexibility for shipping less urgent parcels across the country.

As Nigeria’s domestic trade, entrepreneurship, and e-commerce sectors continue to grow, businesses are increasingly looking for logistics solutions that enable them to serve customers beyond their immediate location. Domestic Select has been developed to meet this growing demand by providing a dependable shipping solution that helps customers connect with opportunities across the country.

Whether it is a small business fulfilling customer orders, an entrepreneur supplying products to new markets, or an individual sending important parcels to family and friends, Domestic Select offers a practical and cost-effective way to move shipments within Nigeria. Backed by DHL’s trusted expertise and service standards, the new offering provides customers with the confidence that their shipments will be handled by one of the world’s leading logistics providers.

“At DHL Express, we understand that reliable logistics is critical to business growth and customer satisfaction,” said Muyiwa Adeseyoju, Country Manager, DHL Express Nigeria.

“Businesses today need delivery solutions that are dependable, accessible, and cost-effective. Domestic Select gives customers more flexibility and choice for their less urgent shipments without compromising on reliability. By combining DHL’s trusted network and operational expertise with a solution tailored to local needs, we are making domestic shipping more accessible for businesses and individuals across Nigeria.”

Nigerian businesses are increasingly embracing digital commerce and expanding their customer base beyond traditional geographic boundaries, as a result, efficient domestic logistics has become a critical enabler of growth, helping businesses improve customer experience.

Particularly well suited to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), online retailers, entrepreneurs, and corporate customers looking for a reliable domestic shipping partner, Domestic Select reinforces DHL’s commitment of facilitating trade and growing economies across the region.