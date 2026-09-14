Dangote Refinery IPO: My take

The Dangote Refinery IPO is officially here, with the offer opening today, September 14, 2026. Tagged “The IPO of the People,” the shares are being offered at N525 per share through an offer for subscription. This is important because it means the money being raised is going directly into the company rather than to existing […]

The Dangote Refinery IPO is officially here, with the offer opening today, September 14, 2026.

Tagged “The IPO of the People,” the shares are being offered at N525 per share through an offer for subscription. This is important because it means the money being raised is going directly into the company rather than to existing shareholders cashing out.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) plans to raise about N2.1 trillion from the offer, with the proceeds forming part of the funding required to expand the refinery’s capacity to about 1.4 million barrels per day.

The expansion is expected to cost roughly $14.3 billion over five years.

This means the IPO proceeds represent only about 15% of the estimated expansion cost, suggesting the company will have to fund a significant portion of the balance through debt, internally generated cash flows or other financing.

A lot has already been written about this IPO. There are reports, analyst notes, valuations and projections everywhere.

So I won’t add to the analysis paralysis.

FTM has always been about clarity and brevity. I simply want to answer the questions I believe matter to an investor trying to decide what to do.

Subscribe to FTM to read the rest of Ugodre’s take