FCMB Honoured by ISACA for Advancing Digital Trust

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has been honoured by the Lagos Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) for its contributions to technology governance, cybersecurity, risk management, audit, assurance, and digital trust in Nigeria. The honour reflects FCMB’s partnership with ISACA to promote knowledge sharing, professional development, and stronger standards across Nigeria’s […]

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has been honoured by the Lagos Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) for its contributions to technology governance, cybersecurity, risk management, audit, assurance, and digital trust in Nigeria.

The honour reflects FCMB’s partnership with ISACA to promote knowledge sharing, professional development, and stronger standards across Nigeria’s technology sector.

Yemisi Edun, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FCMB, accepted a commemorative plaque recognising the Bank’s contributions to digital trust and professional development at the chapter’s 30th anniversary celebration in Lagos on August 21.

“We value our partnership with ISACA,” Edun said. “This honour reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the professional capabilities and standards that underpin digital trust. As financial services become more technology-driven, sound governance, cybersecurity, risk management, and assurance will remain essential to institutional resilience, customer protection, and sustainable economic growth.”

Edun expressed confidence that ISACA would continue to develop professionals with the expertise and leadership required to respond to emerging risks and opportunities.

ISACA Global CEO Erik Prusch highlighted the experience and resilience of Nigeria’s information technology and cybersecurity professionals. He said organisations need trained, capable employees to support growth, respond to change, and take advantage of emerging technologies.

Justus Osuji, President of the ISACA Lagos Chapter, said the anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on three decades of professional service, leadership, and knowledge development. He also highlighted the chapter’s contributions to information systems auditing, cybersecurity, governance, risk, compliance, and emerging technology in Nigeria and beyond.

FCMB continues to invest in digital capabilities, technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, and risk management as part of its strategy to provide secure and convenient financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Founded in 1969, ISACA is a global professional association focused on information technology governance, cybersecurity, risk management, and information systems auditing. It has members in 188 countries and more than 225 chapters worldwide.