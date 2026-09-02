Sunbeth Global Concepts Makes Nigerian Agribusiness History With IFRS-Aligned Sustainability Report

Sunbeth Global Concepts (SGC), Nigeria’s leading agro-commodities exporter, has launched its inaugural 2025 Sustainability Report, becoming the first agricultural company in Nigeria, across both the public and private sectors, to voluntarily adopt the IFRS S1 and S2 Sustainability Disclosure Standards. IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 are international sustainability reporting standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

They provide a global framework for companies to disclose information about sustainability risks and opportunities.

The launch followed a pre-launch event, bringing together key stakeholders and partners to highlight the significance of the report and Sunbeth’s broader sustainability efforts.

The report, “Responsible Sourcing, Pioneering Action,” documents a year of measurable advancements in ethical sourcing, community resilience, and traceability. Sunbeth is committing to give investors, capital providers, and international markets the same thorough, actionable sustainability and climate disclosures required of the biggest companies in the world by aligning with the ISSB criteria in its very first reporting cycle.

“Responsible sourcing is not a buzzword for us; it is fundamental to how we operate, manage risk, and create sustainable long-term value,” said Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts. “Our adoption of IFRS S1 and S2 reflects our commitment to meeting global sustainability and disclosure standards because Nigerian agriculture deserves to compete at the highest level. While building the systems required for this transition has demanded significant investment, it is a necessary step to strengthen the resilience of our business and ensure we can continue supporting the thousands of farmers whose livelihoods depend on access to international markets.

The IFRS S1 and S2 standards represent the most comprehensive global framework for sustainability and climate-related financial disclosures. For Sunbeth, adoption means integrating sustainability considerations directly into strategic decision-making, connecting climate and social data to financial performance, and demonstrating the long-term resilience of its business model to investors and financiers.

“This is about integration, not just disclosure,” said Oyinkansola Owoyemi, Sustainability Director. “Adopting these standards forces us to demonstrate that responsible business practices are not at odds with commercial success, they are foundational to it. For a sector that sits at the intersection of climate risk, community livelihoods, and global supply chains, this level of accountability is overdue.”

At a fireside chat held during the pre-launch event, Modupe Ojo, Sustainability Manager, Sunbeth Global Concepts, spoke on the business case for sustainability, framing it as core to cost management, revenue protection, and continued access to critical export markets, rather than a compliance exercise.

Key milestones captured in the report include polygon-mapping of over 140,000 hectares and 30,000 farmers for EUDR-ready traceability; remediating 80 child-labour-risk cases through its Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation Systems (CLMRS) programme after becoming the first Nigerian company to join the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI); training over 6,000 farmers, distributing 60,000 hybrid cocoa seedlings; and establishing a 292.81 tCO2e baseline for Scope 1 and 2 emissions with a net-zero-by-2050 target.

In 2025, Sunbeth exported over 58,000 metric tonnes of cocoa, reinforcing its position as Nigeria’s leading non-oil exporter. The full report is available at www.sunbeth.net.