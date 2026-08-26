Cloud dependence exposes African AI startups to hidden cost risks – Expert

African AI startups could be exposed to hidden financial and operational risks from their dependence on cloud computing providers, particularly when a large share of their computing workloads is concentrated with a single provider.

African AI startups could be exposed to hidden financial and operational risks from their dependence on cloud computing providers, particularly when a large share of their computing workloads is concentrated with a single provider.

Oluwaseyi Ayodeji, a senior programme leader in AI and cloud infrastructure and founder of Regal Stack, told Nairametrics in an exclusive conversation that renting computing capacity is not itself a problem for African AI startups.

The bigger concern, he said, is how much a startup’s growth and margins are exposed to the terms set by the cloud provider.

What Ayodeji is saying

Ayodeji told Nairametrics that almost every African startup that relies heavily on computing infrastructure rents its capacity rather than owning it.

“Almost every compute-reliant African startup you will ever evaluate is renting its compute, not owning it,” Ayodeji said.

“That is not a red flag. It is simply how the business is built, and for a good reason too! What matters is not whether a startup rents, but its growth and margin exposure to the landlord’s terms,” he added.

Ayodeji explained that owning computing infrastructure means building or buying the physical data centre, servers, cooling systems and power infrastructure required to run AI models.

That is a significant financial undertaking. He cited estimates putting the cost of building a single megawatt of AI-ready capacity in Africa at between $600,000 and more than $10 million, largely because of backup power requirements and currency risks associated with equipment imports.

For most startups, he said, raising such capital simply to avoid renting would not make sense.

Renting allows a founder to provision computing capacity quickly and preserve cash for work that can directly contribute to growth.

But the trade-off is that the startup does not control the terms of that infrastructure relationship.

“The price and lease terms, including availability and reliability, are defined entirely by someone else, and the startup has no seat at that table,” Ayodeji said.

Investors urged to examine cloud exposure

Ayodeji said investors should first establish how concentrated a startup’s computing expenditure is with one provider.

If 100% of a startup’s workload runs through a single hyperscaler, the provider has significant leverage over the company’s cost base because the startup has little competitive pressure it can use during negotiations.

He recommends asking founders what percentage of their computing spend goes to a single vendor and what a 20% price increase from that provider would do to the company’s runway.

“If they cannot answer quickly, that’s a useful data point,” Ayodeji said.

The concentration of the global cloud market makes that exposure more significant.

More than 60% of worldwide cloud spending is controlled by AWS, Microsoft and Google, according to Ayodeji, giving the major providers considerable pricing power over smaller customers, including African startups with limited scale to negotiate volume discounts.

A hyperscaler can adjust GPU pricing, change data-transfer fees or deprioritise a region’s capacity allocation during a global shortage, potentially leaving a small startup in Lagos or Nairobi with little recourse.

Ayodeji therefore advises investors to examine what contractual protections a startup has against sudden price or policy changes and how long those protections remain in place.

Get up to speed

Ayodeji’s comments come as Nigeria moves to strengthen its domestic cloud infrastructure amid growing demand for cloud computing and AI services.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in August that Nigeria has 25 data-centre facilities, making it Africa’s second-largest data-centre market by facility count, behind South Africa’s 62 facilities.

The country is also one of four markets, alongside Egypt, Kenya and South Africa, that together absorbed about 84% of Africa’s $2.2 billion in venture capital funding in 2024.

However, the country’s growing data-centre footprint comes with significant power challenges.