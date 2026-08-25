Top 10 African countries with the cheapest diesel prices in August 2026

Diesel prices vary significantly across African countries, reflecting differences in fuel subsidies, taxation, domestic refining capacity, exchange rates and government pricing policies.

Diesel prices vary significantly across African countries, reflecting differences in fuel subsidies, taxation, domestic refining capacity, exchange rates and government pricing policies.

The latest data from Global Petrol Prices, updated on August 17, 2026, shows that Libya has the cheapest diesel in Africa at just $0.024 per litre, followed by Algeria at $0.23 and Egypt at $0.41 per litre.

The latest update also demonstrates the dominance of oil-producing economies, where government price controls and energy subsidies play a central role in shielding consumers from global volatility.

These policies, while effective in the short term, often come with long-term fiscal implications.

At the same time, external factors are increasingly shaping domestic fuel pricing. Heightened geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for global crude shipments—have added uncertainty to energy markets. Ongoing friction involving Iran, the United States, and Israel still appears to have amplified concerns over potential supply disruptions.

10. Madagascar — $1.13 per litre

Madagascar completes the top 10, with diesel priced at $1.13 per litre.

The current price is MGA 4,860 per litre, equivalent to $1.13, according to the August 17, 2026 update.

This is still below the global average diesel price of $1.51 per litre.

In April, the country declared a nationwide state of energy emergency as the ongoing Middle East conflict caused major disruptions in energy supply.

The island nation reported nationwide fuel shortages, forcing its Cabinet to pursue urgent measures to restore energy supply and ensure continuity of public services.

9. Ethiopia — $1.115 per litre

Ethiopia recorded the ninth-cheapest diesel price at $1.115 per litre.

Diesel is priced at 180.46 Ethiopian Birr per litre, compared with a global average of 253.82 Birr per litre.

Unlike the major oil-producing countries higher up the ranking, Ethiopia is heavily dependent on imported petroleum products, making exchange-rate movements and international crude and refined-product prices important factors in domestic fuel costs.

8. Niger — $1.091 per litre

Niger ranks eighth, with diesel selling for approximately $1.091 per litre.

The price of diesel is 618 CFA francs per litre, compared with a global average of 888.36 CFA francs.

The country’s position reflects a combination of domestic fuel pricing policies and its landlocked geography, which makes transportation and fuel distribution costs particularly important.

7. Gabon — $1.015 per litre

Gabon ranks seventh, with diesel priced at $1.015 per litre.

The price of diesel is 575 CFA francs per litre, compared with a global average of 888.36 CFA francs per litre.

Although Gabon is an oil-producing country, its diesel price remains considerably higher than those of heavily subsidised markets such as Libya, Algeria and Egypt.

6. Tunisia — $0.76 per litre

Tunisia recorded the sixth-cheapest diesel price in Africa at $0.76 per litre.

The current price of diesel is TND 2.21 per litre, equivalent to $0.76, according to the August 17, 2026 update.

This compares with a global average of $1.51 per litre.

The Tunisian government has historically played a significant role in regulating domestic fuel prices, helping shield consumers from the full impact of international oil price movements.

5. Sudan — $0.656 per litre

Sudan ranks fifth, with diesel selling at approximately $0.656 per litre.

The price of diesel is 590 Sudanese Pound per litre, compared with a global average of 1,411.94 Sudanese Pound per litre.

The relatively low dollar-denominated price reflects the country’s domestic pricing structure, although currency movements and economic instability can significantly affect the local cost of imported and domestically distributed petroleum products.

4. Angola — $0.458 per litre

Angola ranks fourth among African countries with the cheapest diesel.

Diesel is priced at 420 Angolan Kwanza per litre, equivalent to approximately $0.458 per litre.

For comparison, the global average diesel price for the period was 1,438.61 Angolan Kwanza per litre.

Despite being one of Africa’s largest oil producers, Angola has historically maintained government interventions in domestic fuel pricing, helping keep pump prices below international market levels.

3. Egypt — $0.41 per litre

Egypt ranks third, with diesel selling at $0.41 per litre.

The current price is EGP 20.50 per litre, equivalent to $0.41, based on the August 17, 2026 update.

The price remains substantially below the global average of $1.51 per litre.

Egypt’s position reflects the government’s involvement in fuel pricing and its efforts to manage the cost of energy for households and businesses.

2. Algeria — $0.23 per litre

Algeria ranks second, with diesel priced at $0.23 per litre.

The current price of diesel fuel in Algeria is DZD 31.00 per litre, equivalent to $0.23, according to data updated on August 17, 2026.

This compares with the global average diesel price of $1.51 per litre.

Global Petrol Prices’ historical data shows that Algeria’s average diesel price between September 2016 and August 2026 was DZD 26.54 per litre.

The lowest price during the period was DZD 18.76 per litre, recorded on September 12, 2016, while the highest was DZD 31.00 per litre, recorded on January 5, 2026.

1. Libya — $0.024 per litre

Libya has the cheapest diesel price among African countries, with diesel selling for just $0.024 per litre.

The price of diesel is 0.15 Libyan Dinar per litre, compared with a global average of 10.00 Libyan Dinar for the period covered by the data.

Libya’s position is also linked to its status as a major crude oil producer, giving the country access to substantial domestic petroleum resources.

However, the low pump price should not be interpreted as the actual economic cost of supplying diesel.

Government intervention and subsidies can create a large difference between the price paid by consumers and the underlying market cost.

Nigeria misses top 10

Nigeria, despite being one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers and having significantly increased its domestic refining capacity, did not make the list of the 10 African countries with the cheapest diesel prices.

Global Petrol Prices puts Nigeria’s diesel price at N1,662.50 per litre, equivalent to $1.23 per litre, based on its August 17, 2026 update.

This is about $0.10 per litre higher than Madagascar’s price and $0.28 below the global average of $1.51 per litre.

Nigeria’s exclusion highlights the difference between being a major crude oil producer and having low domestic petroleum prices.

Diesel pricing in Nigeria is largely market-driven, meaning domestic prices are influenced by crude oil and refined-product prices, exchange rates, refining and distribution costs, taxes and other market factors.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive countries on the list is substantial.

At $0.024 per litre, Libya’s diesel price is only a fraction of the $1.51 global average. Algeria and Egypt also maintain prices significantly below the international benchmark.

The ranking broadly reflects the impact of government fuel pricing policies, subsidies and domestic energy structures.

Oil-producing countries such as Libya, Algeria, Angola and Gabon feature prominently, but oil production alone does not guarantee cheap diesel. The extent to which governments subsidise fuel, regulate prices or allow international market forces to determine pump prices remains critical.

For Nigeria, the $1.23 per litre price means diesel remains considerably more expensive than in several major African oil-producing economies.

This is particularly significant for Nigerian businesses because diesel is widely used to power generators, factories, logistics operations and other commercial activities.

Higher diesel prices can therefore feed into the cost of production, transportation and ultimately consumer goods and services.