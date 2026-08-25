FG rallies NIMC, CAC, NIPOST to build Nigeria’s digital address system

The Federal Government has taken a major step toward developing a modern, digitised national addressing system, with the National Addressing Council (NAC) ratifying a preliminary framework to coordinate implementation across key public institutions.

The Federal Government has taken a major step toward developing a modern, digitised national addressing system, with the National Addressing Council (NAC) ratifying a preliminary framework to coordinate implementation across key public institutions.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the Council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Monday, according to a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media and Communications.

Under the new framework, the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will serve as the Council’s secretariat, coordinating implementation and ensuring collaboration among participating agencies.

What they are saying

Speaking at the meeting, Vice President Shettima said the initiative aligns with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is aimed at creating an addressing system that supports economic activity, public service delivery, security and national planning.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, our duty is to build institutions that match the energy and mobility of our people. We must build a system that can locate every community, support enterprise without barriers and strengthen government without compromising privacy.

“Wherever a citizen lives, wherever a business operates, wherever help is required, Nigeria should find the address.”

The Vice President described a functional addressing system as a critical link between citizens, businesses and government institutions, noting that the inability to accurately locate people and businesses weakens planning, commerce, security and social intervention programmes.

He added that the proposed digital framework must integrate seamlessly with identity management systems, government databases and other digital public infrastructure.

“When a verified identity can be linked securely to a verified address, the gains extend across financial inclusion, social interventions, logistics, planning and emergency response.”

Roles assigned to key agencies

To ensure effective implementation, the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will coordinate technical execution, interoperability standards and systems integration.

Other agencies were assigned specific responsibilities, including:

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) will oversee identity verification and authentication.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will support business address verification.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) will manage postcode administration and postal infrastructure.

State governments and local government councils, working through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), to drive implementation at the community level.

Other stakeholders expected to support the initiative include the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and private-sector operators.

Meanwhile, Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the initiative would enhance investor confidence by improving the reliability of address verification and location-based services across the country.

Get up to speed

The National Addressing Council was first inaugurated in September 2017 under the administration of former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Council was established to provide strategic direction for the National Addressing System and ensure that the framework evolves in line with technological developments and changing socio-economic realities.

The latest move builds on efforts announced by the Federal Government in 2024 to revive and modernise Nigeria’s addressing infrastructure after years of limited progress.

What you should know

The renewed push for a national addressing system comes ahead of the planned rollout of Nigeria’s digital postcode system.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, recently disclosed that the government intends to launch a GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system by October 2026.

According to the minister, the new framework will assign a unique digital code to every building in the country, including properties in rural and underserved communities, creating a more accurate and accessible national addressing database.