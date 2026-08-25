Lagos issues traffic diversion plan for Oke-Afa Bridge rehabilitation starting Friday

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic diversion plan ahead of the three-week rehabilitation of Oke-Afa Bridge in Isolo, which begins Friday, August 28.

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic diversion plan ahead of the three-week rehabilitation of Oke-Afa Bridge in Isolo, which begins Friday, August 28.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The rehabilitation will run until Friday, September 18, with traffic diverted in phases as work is carried out on each side of the bridge.

What they are saying

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation said the rehabilitation will be carried out in two phases to manage vehicular movement around the Oke-Afa Bridge during the works.

“The Lagos State Government has rolled out a traffic management plan ahead of the commencement of rehabilitation works on Oke-Afa Bridge in Isolo Local Government Area.”

“The rehabilitation is scheduled to commence on Friday, 28th August, 2026, and run for three weeks, through Friday, 18th September, 2026,” the statement read in part.

The first phase will cover the outbound Isolo-to-Ejigbo axis from Friday, August 28, to Friday, September 11, while the second phase will cover the inbound Ejigbo-to-Isolo axis from Saturday, September 12, to Friday, September 18.

The project is being handled by the Federal Ministry of Works, through the Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos, with Messrs. Strabic Construction Limited as the contractor.

The ministry said Oke-Afa Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicular movement during the rehabilitation, with motorists required to use designated diversions.

Diversion plan

During the first phase, motorists travelling from Isolo towards Ejigbo will be diverted onto the Isolo-bound carriageway from Pako Roundabout. Traffic will move in both directions along the carriageway before rejoining the main carriageway at Mobil Filling Station.

Motorists travelling from Ejigbo towards Isolo will maintain free movement and share the carriageway with Ejigbo-bound traffic from Mobil Filling Station to Pako Roundabout, after which they will regain full access to the road.

During the second phase, motorists travelling from Ejigbo towards Isolo will be diverted onto the Ejigbo-bound carriageway from Mobil Filling Station.

Traffic will move in both directions before rejoining the main carriageway at Pako Roundabout.

Motorists coming from Isolo will maintain free movement and share the carriageway with Isolo-bound traffic from Pako Roundabout to Mobil Filling Station, after which they will regain full access to the road.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be deployed to coordinate vehicular movement and minimise disruption during the rehabilitation.

An emergency tow vehicle will also be stationed within the axis throughout the period to provide quick recovery services for vehicles that break down.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government routinely issues traffic advisories ahead of road rehabilitation, drainage and other infrastructure projects to help manage vehicular movement and minimise disruption. Such advisories are issued for projects handled by the state government as well as federal road projects being implemented within Lagos.

In June 2026, the state announced an eight-week traffic diversion on Baale Animashaun Road in Ifako-Ijaiye to allow for culvert construction works.

The diversion was part of a drainage reconstruction project aimed at improving stormwater management and reducing flooding in the area.

In February 2026, traffic was diverted across parts of Victoria Island and Lekki during the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, with affected roads reopened in phases as the event progressed.

Traffic was also diverted in parts of Victoria Island between May 27 and 29, 2025, ahead of the ECOWAS Summit, with temporary road closures implemented to manage movement around the event areas.

These measures form part of the state government’s broader approach to managing traffic whenever road works, infrastructure projects or major public activities affect normal vehicular movement.