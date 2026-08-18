The New Investment Playbook: how regulation, technology and data are reshaping Nigeria’s Capital Markets

Investing in Nigeria’s capital market used to mean paper application forms routed through a bank or stockbroker, and days of waiting for confirmation.

Now it takes a smartphone, and it spans equities, fixed income and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), not just shares.

Three forces are behind that shift: regulation, technology and data. For financial institutions, these can no longer be treated as three separate initiatives.

The mandate now is to treat regulatory strength, technological agility and data-driven insight as one capability, not three.

A Modern Regulatory Foundation

Regulation is the clearest signal of a market’s maturity. It tells investors whether the rules protecting their capital are current and enforced, not just written down.

The Investments and Securities Act 2025 (ISA 2025), which replaced legislation dating back to 2007, strengthened the regulatory powers of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), brought digital and virtual assets expressly within the definition of securities, and introduced explicit criminalisation of Ponzi schemes.

Investors commit capital when they believe markets are fair and institutions are accountable. A modernised statutory framework is the clearest evidence a regulator can offer that both are true.

The T+1 Test: A Timely Clarification

Nigeria’s market infrastructure has moved just as fast, at least for equities and commodities. The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) transitioned from T+3 to T+2 settlement in November 2025, then to T+1 on 1 June 2026, becoming the first African market to settle trades in a single business day and joining the US, Canada and India at that speed.

That pace drew scrutiny. FTSE Russell, the global index provider whose Frontier Market classification determines eligibility for many index-tracking funds, had confirmed Nigeria’s upgrade from “Unclassified” to Frontier Market status at its March 2026 interim review, effective September.

On 30 June, it placed that reclassification under further review, flagging that a one-day cycle could make Nigeria a de facto prefunded market for international investors, requiring them to post funds before trades settle rather than after, under its Settlement Cycle (Delivery versus Payment, or DvP) criterion, one of five core tests in its Quality of Markets framework.

The stakes run both ways. A further delay would postpone the foreign portfolio inflows that typically follow Frontier Market inclusion; a clean reclassification would put Nigeria back inside that investable universe for the first time since its 2023 downgrade.

In mid-August, the SEC issued a circular fixing the T+1 settlement cut-off at 5:00 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT) for equities and commodities settled by the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS). The window was built, following engagement with global custodians, to give cross-border investors most of a full business day to convert and fund FX rather than requiring same-day prefunding at market open.

NGX’s position to FTSE Russell rests on that distinction: T+1 changed the timing of settlement, not its mechanics, and DvP remains intact. Pakistan, which implemented T+1 in February 2026 and retained its Frontier constituency, is the precedent Nigerian market bodies keep citing.

FTSE Russell’s decision is due by the end of August. Whichever way it lands, the 5 p.m. clarification is now a centrepiece of Nigeria’s case.

Building a Multi-Asset Retail Market

Technology has done the rest of the work on access. Between January and May 2026, domestic retail investors traded ₦2.86 trillion in equities, up 138.76% year-on-year, accounting for over 36% of all exchange activity. Total H1 2026 equity dealings reached ₦9.60 trillion, more than double H1 2025’s ₦4.193 trillion.

That growth is no longer just an equities story. NGX’s December 2025 launch of commercial paper listings (short-term corporate debt), alongside its existing bond and ETF boards, pushed the exchange toward a genuine multi-asset model; at the time, bond market capitalisation stood at ₦51.2 trillion and ETF market capitalisation at ₦41.1 trillion, both material alongside the ₦92.6 trillion equities figure.

NGX Invest, the exchange’s e-offering platform, sits at the centre of that shift. It’s a primary-market subscription channel for new issuances as much as a secondary-trading app, which means its growth matters to issuers raising capital, not just to investors deploying cash.

Kenya offers a useful comparison. Ziidi Trader, the trading platform Safaricom launched with the Nairobi Securities Exchange and M-Pesa, Kenya’s mobile money service, in February 2026, drew over 510,000 registrations within weeks.

Traditional broker onboarding took years to reach similar numbers. But registration isn’t the same as participation: roughly 84,000 of those accounts had actually bought shares within the platform’s first two months.

Data as the Next Edge

Access is only the first problem financial institutions have solved. The harder one is judgment: helping investors put that access to good use, which is where data increasingly does the work.

At the issuing house level, that means using transaction and behavioural data to work out which companies are ready to come to market and how to price an offer. On the trading side, it means sharper execution, deeper liquidity analytics, and a clearer read on where retail order flow is actually heading, whether that’s equities, fixed income or ETFs.

Globally, AI and machine learning are reshaping investment management, though adoption remains early-stage relative to the enthusiasm around it. CFA Institute, the global professional body for investment analysts, describes uptake across portfolio management and risk analysis as still nascent in its 2025 research on AI in asset management, and stresses balancing innovation against transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the FSDH Investor Conference 2026, SEC Director-General Dr Emomotimi Agama described the direction of travel as “intelligent investing,” where data actively shapes capital allocation rather than simply recording it.

The Trust Gap

Expanding access also expands exposure to misinformation and capital loss. Of the roughly six million investor accounts on CSCS, only an estimated 10% are consistently active, a gap highlighted at the 2025 workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN), which warned that shallow participation could undermine national capital-formation targets. Kenya’s experience points the same way.

The lesson, visible in both markets, is blunt: opening an account is easy, staying active is not. Closing that gap is a literacy problem as much as an access one, and it calls for financial institutions, regulators and platforms to keep teaching risk, diversification and long-term thinking well after onboarding, not just at the point of sale.

The Outlook

Regulation, technology and data are converging, and FTSE Russell’s verdict, expected within weeks, is a real test of whether Nigeria’s reforms can satisfy global institutional standards without losing domestic momentum.

The new investment playbook doesn’t replace investment discipline; it surrounds it with faster infrastructure, wider access across asset classes, and sharper data. The institutions willing to adapt won’t just participate in Nigeria’s next phase of growth. They’ll help set its terms.

Olaoluwa James is Head of Investment Banking, FSDH Capital, a subsidiary of FSDH Group licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Broker/Dealer and Issuing House across equities, fixed income and ETFs.

FSDH Capital has a commercial interest in the capital market activity described here; Dr Agama’s remarks were made at FSDH Investor Conference 2026. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.