Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited Partners Junior Achievement Nigeria to equip over 600 young Nigerians with critical digital skills

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to expand access to digital skills training for young Nigerians through a comprehensive Digital Bootcamp Program designed to prepare participants for the rapidly evolving digital economy. The program will provide intensive, hands-on training to more than 600 young people across key locations including […]

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) to expand access to digital skills training for young Nigerians through a comprehensive Digital Bootcamp Program designed to prepare participants for the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The program will provide intensive, hands-on training to more than 600 young people across key locations including Ondo, Abuja, Rivers and Kaduna States. Through a 10-day bootcamp, participants will develop practical, industry-relevant skills in Project Management, Data Analysis, Cybersecurity, UI/UX Design, IT Support, and Digital Marketing.

The initiative is targeted at graduates, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, women, and young people from low-income communities, helping to bridge skills gaps and improve access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

The program aligns with the Standard Chartered Foundation’s focus on improving youth employability and economic participation by equipping underserved young people with the skills, knowledge and networks needed to thrive in the future workforce. The Foundation seeks to address inequality and create pathways to sustainable employment and entrepreneurship for young people globally.

Beyond financial support, the initiative will also create opportunities for Standard Chartered colleagues to participate as volunteers through the Bank’s Skills-Based Volunteering programme, enabling employees to share their expertise, mentor participants and contribute directly to developing Nigeria’s next generation of digital talent.

Commenting on the partnership Olaolu Akogun, Acting Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, said:

“Strong partnerships create lasting impact. We are proud to partner with Standard Chartered in expanding access to digital skills training for young Nigerians. This investment demonstrates a shared commitment to building a workforce that is ready for the opportunities of the digital age.”

Joke Adu, Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, said:

“We believe that empowering young people with future-ready skills is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in our communities. Through this partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria, we are helping to equip over 600 young Nigerians with practical digital capabilities that are increasingly essential for employment, entrepreneurship, and economic participation. Beyond funding, we are also proud to contribute the expertise of our people through skills-based volunteering, reinforcing our commitment to creating sustainable opportunities and supporting the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers.”

As technology continues to reshape industries and redefine workforce requirements, the Digital Bootcamp Program seeks to improve young people’s access to high-demand skills while strengthening Nigeria’s digital talent pipeline.

The partnership reflects Standard Chartered’s ongoing commitment to advancing economic inclusion and supporting community initiatives that create lasting social impact through education, employability and entrepreneurship.

Standard Chartered

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About Junior Achievement Nigeria

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organization operating in over 100 countries. They have impacted over 2 million students across Nigeria by fostering creativity and innovation, preparing the next generation of Nigerian leaders to drive economic change. JAN is dedicated to empowering youths in financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. For more information, visit www.janigeria.org.