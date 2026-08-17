Tangerine Life Insurance has further strengthened its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable life insurance providers, delivering a record claims performance in 2025 that gives full expression to the financial strength and upward trajectory reflected in its GCR national scale financial strength rating of A-(NG) with an outlook revised to Positive.

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited has met the recapitalisation requirements prescribed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), following the completion of the Commission’s regulatory verification process.

The confirmation marks an important milestone for Tangerine Life and reinforces the company’s commitment to building a financially resilient, sustainable, and customer-focused insurance business.

According to the company’s financial performance figures, Tangerine Life generated over ₦15.7 billion in gross premiums in 2025, representing nearly a 40 percent increase from the over ₦11 billion recorded in 2024.

Tangerine Life Insurance has further strengthened its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most reliable life insurance providers, delivering a record claims performance in 2025 that gives full expression to the financial strength and upward trajectory reflected in its GCR national scale financial strength rating of A-(NG) with an outlook revised to Positive.

Following the completion of the verification process, NAICOM has now confirmed that Tangerine Life has met the applicable recapitalisation requirements. Commenting on the development, The ED, Technical, Olanrewaju Ibidapo said: “We are pleased to receive confirmation from NAICOM that Tangerine Life has met the recapitalisation requirements. This is an important milestone for our business and for the customers, partners and stakeholders who place their trust in us. For Tangerine Life, recapitalisation is more than a regulatory milestone.

“It provides a stronger foundation from which we can continue to serve our customers, invest in innovation and build a sustainable insurance business for the future. Our focus remains clear: to protect what matters most to our customers, strengthen confidence in insurance and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses.”

Tangerine Life appreciates the continued trust and support of its customers, employees, partners and other stakeholders and remains committed to building a stronger and more resilient business.

Tangerine Life. Stronger. Confirmed. Ready for What’s Next.”