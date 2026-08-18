Fortuna Capital Limited positions to redefine wealth management in Nigeria

Fortuna Capital Limited (“Fortuna Capital” or “the Company”), a fund and asset management firm registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially announces its entry into Nigeria's asset management industry with a clear mandate: to make disciplined, professionally managed investing accessible to every class of investor.

Fortuna Capital Limited (“Fortuna Capital” or “the Company”), a fund and asset management firm registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially announces its entry into Nigeria’s asset management industry with a clear mandate: to make disciplined, professionally managed investing accessible to every class of investor.

Fortuna Capital is built to serve the investment needs of individuals, corporates, institutions and high net-worth clients, offering portfolio management, investment advisory and related services designed around each client’s goals and risk appetite.

With a vision to become a trusted name in wealth creation and preservation, the Company’s investment philosophy rests on research-led decision-making, disciplined risk management and a long-term view, in line with global best practice.

Fortuna Capital’s leadership team brings together experience across banking, capital markets and asset management, giving the Company a strong foundation from which to serve clients with credibility and rigour.

According to the Global Head, Wealth Advisory, Stella Eziuka, the Company’s entry into the market is deliberate and well-timed. “We are not just launching a fund management business, we are building a platform that puts the investor first, backed by discipline, sound research and a genuine commitment to helping Nigerians grow and protect their wealth,” she said.

She added that Fortuna Capital would prioritise long-term value, noting that this approval to offer both discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management services reflects the confidence regulators have placed in the Company’s capacity to serve investors responsibly.

Nigeria’s asset management space continues to expand on the back of rising pension assets, a growing middle class and increasing financial awareness among retail investors, widening the opportunity for fund managers who can combine intelligent strategy with a long-term outlook. Fortuna Capital says it is positioned to meet this moment.

Fortuna Capital Limited is a SEC-registered fund and asset management company offering discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, and related services to individuals, corporates and institutions in Nigeria.