Regius Capital Report tests whether rising Agricultural Finance Is translating into greater productive capacity

Regius Capital Limited has released a new sector commentary examining how financing into Nigerian agriculture has evolved and whether the increase in capital has been matched by growth in productive capacity across the sector.

Titled Financing Nigeria’s Agriculture: What Five Years of Credit, Capital and Output Data Reveal, the report analyses formal agricultural financing between 2021 and H1 2026 across bank credit, capital-market instruments, DFI and private capital, public interventions and guarantees.

Rather than focusing only on how much financing has increased, the report examines where the capital has been deployed, what it has financed and how significant it is relative to agricultural output, household food expenditure and trade.

Regius Capital’s analysis shows that bank credit to agriculture increased from approximately ₦1.46 trillion at the end of 2021 to ₦3.81 trillion by January 2026, while identified agrifood capital-market issuance between 2020 and H1 2026 reached approximately ₦1.73 trillion.

The report then tests those financing numbers against sector capacity. Agricultural GDP reached approximately ₦103.9 trillion in 2025, while Regius Capital estimates Nigeria’s annual household food bill at approximately ₦82 trillion.

The analysis distinguishes the sharp rise in nominal sector value from real production growth and examines the role of inflation, commodity pricing and FX in the headline numbers.

Trade is assessed in the same way. Nigeria recorded approximately ₦5.07 trillion in agricultural exports and ₦4.76 trillion in agricultural imports in 2025.

The report uses major export commodities to illustrate how export earnings can rise faster than physical volumes when global prices increase, while persistent imports continue to highlight domestic production and processing opportunities.

Regius Capital also mapped visible public-market funding across the value chain. The analysis finds that institutional capital is concentrated in businesses with scale, audited financials, identifiable cash flows, assets and off-take, while primary production and other upstream activities are significantly less represented in the tracked public-market dataset.

The commentary argues that the next stage of agricultural finance will require both additional capital and structures that make a wider range of agricultural projects investable.

It examines consortium-led project SPVs, blended and catalytic capital, guarantees and credit enhancement, milestone-based capital deployment, longer-tenor project debt, commercial paper for working-capital cycles and structures that aggregate fragmented operators into institutionally financeable platforms.

The report concludes that Nigeria’s agricultural funding gap is both a capital gap and a structuring gap: expanding investment will depend not only on the volume of financing available, but also on where capital is deployed, the tenor and cost of that capital, and the ability to convert agricultural value chains into bankable transactions.

About Regius Capital

Regius Capital Limited is a Securities and Exchange Commission-licensed issuing house that advises, structures and distributes debt and equity solutions. The firm works with corporates, development finance institutions, investors and asset managers to structure and mobilise capital across sectors.