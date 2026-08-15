Airtel, Starlink launch satellite-to-phone service in DRC, first in Africa

Airtel Africa and Starlink have launched satellite to mobile connectivity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), marking the first commercial deployment of the service in Africa.

Airtel Africa and Starlink have launched satellite to mobile connectivity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), marking the first commercial deployment of the service in Africa.

The service allows Airtel customers with compatible smartphones to access mobile connectivity in areas without conventional terrestrial network coverage, provided they have a clear view of the sky.

According to Airtel Africa, Starlink’s satellite to mobile constellation currently comprises 650 launched satellites and supports light data applications, including WhatsApp messaging and SMS. Customers do not need specialised equipment or a separate device to access the service.

The commercial launch follows the strategic partnership between Airtel Africa and Starlink announced in December 2025 and successful testing of Starlink Mobile data and messaging services in Kenya in March 2026.

What they are saying

CEO of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said the commercial deployment represents a significant milestone for the company’s partnership with SpaceX.

“The first-ever commercial launch of Starlink Mobile in Africa is a significant milestone for Airtel Africa through our partnership with SpaceX,” Taldar said.

He said combining Airtel’s terrestrial network with Starlink’s satellite technology would extend connectivity beyond the limits of conventional mobile infrastructure.

According to him, the DRC deployment will provide experience that can support the progressive expansion of the service across Airtel Africa’s other markets, subject to country specific regulatory approvals.

Also commenting Managing Director of Airtel DRC, Theirry Diasnoma, said the service would help address connectivity challenges arising from the country’s size and geography.

He said many people in the DRC live, work and travel beyond the reach of conventional mobile infrastructure, making satellite connectivity an additional layer that can help customers remain connected in areas without terrestrial coverage.

How it will work

The service targets areas beyond terrestrial coverage To access the service, customers in the DRC need a compatible LTE Android smartphone and either an active Airtel DRC data bundle or data roaming switched on.

Airtel Africa said Apple devices will be supported in the future as the service expands.

The satellite connectivity is expected to be particularly useful for people and organisations operating in remote areas, including transport and logistics companies, humanitarian organisations, health workers, farmers, mining operations and communities located beyond existing terrestrial networks.

It is also expected to provide an additional communications channel during emergencies, natural disasters and temporary disruptions to terrestrial networks.

Get up to speed

Airtel Africa and Elon Musk company, SpaceX, signed the deal to roll out Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services across the continent December last year.

Airtel at the time, disclosed that SpaceX had secured operating licenses in 9 of the 14 African countries where Airtel operates including Nigeria. Licensing for the remaining 5 countries were said to be in progress at the time.

Earlier, MTN Group had also announced that it was in talks with several satellite services providers including Starlink, in its bid to expand its services to unnerved areas across its operating market.

What you should know

The Airtel/Starlink deal comes at a time the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is also pushing for the adoption of Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity as a response to persistent coverage gaps affecting an estimated 23.3 million Nigerians who remain underserved by mobile networks.

In a recently published consultation paper, the regulator outlined the underlying reasons for embracing satellite-enabled direct mobile connectivity.

The paper shows that the NCC’s interest in D2D services is driven by evidence from national connectivity assessments, evolving technology trends, and the limitations of relying solely on terrestrial infrastructure to achieve universal access.