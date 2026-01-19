The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is pushing for the adoption of Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity as a response to persistent coverage gaps affecting an estimated 23.3 million Nigerians who remain underserved by mobile networks.

This is according to a consultation paper published on the Commission’s website, where the regulator outlined the underlying reasons for embracing satellite-enabled direct mobile connectivity.

The paper shows that the NCC’s interest in D2D services is driven by evidence from national connectivity assessments, evolving technology trends, and the limitations of relying solely on terrestrial infrastructure to achieve universal access.

According to the Commission, advances in satellite and non-terrestrial network technologies now make it possible for mobile devices to connect directly to satellites, creating new opportunities to extend coverage, and improve service continuity.

What the Commission is saying

The NCC said its inclination toward Satellite D2D connectivity is guided by its statutory responsibility to ensure accessible, reliable, and efficient communications services across Nigeria.

“Findings from the Commission’s 2024 cluster gap study conducted by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), which identified 87 clusters affecting approximately 23.37 million people, highlight areas where connectivity challenges persist and where multiple solutions may be relevant,” it said.

The Commission added that achieving national connectivity objectives may require a combination of approaches deployed in ways that are appropriate to specific use cases, locations, and operational conditions, rather than dependence on a single network model.

Industry consultation

The NCC said it is seeking stakeholder input on how such services can be introduced in a way that supports universal access while safeguarding competition, spectrum efficiency, and consumer protection.

According to the Commission, the consultation, which started on January 12, 2026 is aimed at getting evidence-based input on potential use cases, benefits, risks, and public-interest considerations associated with D2D services in the Nigerian context.

It said this would also help the Commission to gather stakeholder views on suitable technologies and network architectures, including expected performance characteristics and deployment considerations

NCC said this would also help the regulator in its assessment of potential spectrum demand, coexistence, and authorization considerations, ahead of any regulatory framework for Satellite D2D connectivity.

Backstory

The consultation paper builds on earlier policy signals that point to a stronger role for satellite services in Nigeria’s communications strategy.

In December, the NCC signalled a major policy shift toward satellite-powered mobile connectivity, positioning Direct-to-Device services as a key technology for expanding coverage between 2025 and 2030.

This policy direction was outlined in the draft Spectrum Roadmap for the Communications Sector (2025–2030) published by the Commission.

The move came just weeks after Airtel Africa announced a strategic agreement with SpaceX to deliver Starlink-powered direct-to-cell services in Nigeria and other Airtel operating markets.

The NCC’s roadmap positions non-terrestrial networks as a critical complement to traditional mobile infrastructure in a country where geography, security challenges, and high deployment costs have left millions underserved.

What you should know

Satellite Direct-to-Device connectivity is gaining increasing regulatory attention globally as technology blurs the line between satellite and mobile services.

The NCC said it is aligning with international developments, including ongoing studies at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027.

These studies are examining possible new spectrum allocations to enable direct connectivity between satellites and standard mobile devices to complement terrestrial coverage.