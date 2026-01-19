Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, is set to use the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meetings in Davos to address investor concerns around policy consistency, inflation, foreign exchange stability, and fiscal sustainability.

The engagement forms part of Nigeria’s participation at the WEF Annual Meetings holding from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland, according to information from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Nigeria’s presence at the forum comes amid a fragmented global economy, with the country positioning itself as a stable, reform-oriented market seeking deeper dialogue with investors and development partners.

What the FG is saying

Nigeria’s message at Davos, according to the information, is anchored on demonstrating reform credibility and macroeconomic discipline in an uncertain global environment.

The country is presenting itself as committed to sound macroeconomic management and market-oriented reforms.

Authorities are highlighting improving growth performance, moderating inflation trends, and rising external buffers as outcomes of reforms implemented since May 2023.

Nigeria is also pointing to renewed international confidence, reflected in its removal from major global financial grey lists.

The government says this progress underpins its claim that reforms are delivering measurable outcomes rather than future promises.

Nigeria’s engagement at WEF 2026 is led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, with Minister Edun participating as an invited VIP engaging global leaders, investors, development finance institutions, and international media.

The WEF 2026 theme, “The Spirit of Dialogue,” reflects global challenges such as rising protectionism, tightening capital flows, geopolitical tensions, and weakening multilateral cooperation.

Nigeria is positioning its participation around dialogue anchored in reform credibility and macroeconomic discipline.

The government says it sees Davos as an opportunity to reaffirm its reform direction and institutional credibility, including the operational independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This approach, according to the Ministry of Finance, is aimed at reinforcing confidence in Nigeria’s policy framework amid global volatility.

What this means

For investors and development partners, Nigeria’s engagement signals a willingness to directly confront concerns that often weigh on investment decisions in emerging markets.

Minister Edun’s meetings with global investors, ratings agencies, and multinational corporations are expected to focus on policy consistency and predictability.

Key issues on the table include inflation management, foreign exchange stability, and long-term fiscal sustainability.

The dialogue is also intended to reinforce Nigeria’s role as a reform anchor within the African region.

By prioritising listening alongside signalling, the government says it hopes to sustain confidence in its macroeconomic direction and deepen investor engagement, particularly from Europe and the United Kingdom.

Why this matter

Nigeria’s Davos strategy goes beyond engagement for visibility and seeks to convert dialogue into concrete investment decisions.

Over the past two years, Nigeria has initiated multiple investment discussions across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, and financial services.

Davos 2026 is positioned as a platform to move these discussions toward financial close by addressing practical investor concerns.

The government says it is shifting from broad investment promotion to problem-solving aimed at unlocking delayed capital.

This focus reflects Nigeria’s broader reform agenda centred on domestic resource mobilisation, private-sector-led growth, and institutional credibility.

What you should know

Nigeria’s message at WEF 2026 is shaped by wider global realities affecting emerging markets.