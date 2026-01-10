Nigeria will debut its first-ever official national pavilion, Nigeria House Davos, at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, scheduled to hold from January 19 to 23 in Davos, Switzerland.

This is according to a statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House.

The initiative is positioned as a strategic platform to showcase Nigeria’s economic reforms, investment opportunities, and institutional capabilities to global policymakers, investors, and business leaders.

What they are saying

The Federal Government described Nigeria House Davos as a landmark national project that marks Nigeria’s first official presence on the Davos Promenade, where countries and global corporations convene to project economic influence and attract capital.

“Nigeria House Davos is designed to strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, deepen strategic partnerships, and advance Nigeria’s global economic positioning in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement said.

It added that Nigeria House Davos will function as a sovereign convening space for ministerial engagements, high-level roundtables, policy dialogues, bilateral discussions, investment meetings, and cultural diplomacy throughout the WEF meetings.

Nigeria House Davos is structured under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) framework involving key ministries, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Finance, and Foreign Affairs, alongside private-sector stakeholders.

Why this matter

For decades, countries have leveraged national houses at Davos as tools of economic diplomacy, soft power, and global influence.

Nigeria’s entry into this space signals a deliberate effort to control its global economic narrative and engage decision-makers directly on reform priorities.

By establishing Nigeria House Davos, the government aims to position the country as a reform-driven economy that is open for business, partnership, and long-term investment, particularly at a time when global capital is becoming increasingly selective.

What you should know

Davos Houses are commonly used by leading economies and multinational corporations to host strategic engagements outside the official WEF programme.

Nigeria House Davos will be Nigeria’s first coordinated national platform at the World Economic Forum.

The Presidency has called on public institutions, the private sector, development finance institutions, and international partners to participate actively to ensure a unified and impactful debut.

The Federal Government stated that Nigeria House Davos reflects the country’s confidence, ambition, and readiness to engage the global economy with clarity, credibility, and purpose.

At WEF 2025, Nigeria advocated for the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to elevate Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050.