FCT IGR rises from N9 billion to over N40 billion monthly, says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the current administration has increased the territory’s internally generated revenue (IGR) from N9 billion to over N40 billion monthly within three years.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the current administration has increased the territory’s internally generated revenue (IGR) from N9 billion to over N40 billion monthly within three years.

Wike made the disclosure while responding to questions during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Thursday, July 9.

He attributed the significant improvement in revenue generation to the Federal Government’s decision to remove the FCT Administration from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), describing the move as a major enabler of the administration’s development agenda.

What they are saying

Wike said the decision to remove the FCT from the TSA provided the financial flexibility needed to improve revenue generation and execute critical infrastructure projects.

“Remember, when we came on board, our IGR was mere N9 billion a month. But as I speak to you today, we have been able to improve up to over N40 billion”.

“So, when people now say FCT is working, it’s working because somebody has made it to work by pulling you out of that TSA. And if that was not done, no matter whatever you say, it would have been difficult”.

“And we must give it to Mr President for having that eye to see that this is an impediment.”

The minister also defended his administration’s extensive road construction programme, describing transport infrastructure as the foundation for economic growth and development in the FCT.

More insight

Wike explained that the administration focused on completing abandoned projects before embarking on new ones, noting that many of the roads commissioned over the past three years had been left unfinished for more than a decade.

“It is not about awarding contracts; it’s about making sure that the jobs are being done based on the resources you have. One thing I have found out is when residents rejoice that contract has been awarded, they get bitter when they have not seen anything pertaining to the award; they would even tell you why in the first place you awarded the contract”.

“So, I prefer something that if I go ahead to do this within the time limit I have, I’ll be able to complete them. See the things we are doing now, the president said look we cannot abandon road projects, but while we are not abandoning projects we must also see that we carry out new projects”.

“I can tell you that 70% of the projects we have done in the past three years are projects that were awarded 15 years, 16 years ago, abandoned, and if we had allowed that then you will now know what would have happened in Abuja. Even if you do any new thing they would say look at these areas that have been abandoned.”

According to the minister, the administration deliberately prioritised the completion of long-abandoned projects to improve infrastructure delivery while simultaneously initiating new developments across the FCT.

What you should know

Wike had, in March 2025, vowed to aggressively pursue revenue collection through taxes and ground rent payments in the FCT to fund impactful infrastructure projects following the territory’s record IGR performance.

The minister disclosed that the FCT generated a record N262 billion in internally generated revenue in 2024.

He said the FCT Administration would intensify the collection of taxes and ground rent within the limits of the law to sustain infrastructure development.

Wike also appealed to residents to comply with their tax obligations, stressing that improved revenue collection would translate into better public services and infrastructure.

The minister maintained that sustained revenue growth remains critical to financing ongoing and future development projects across the Federal Capital Territory