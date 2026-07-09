PenCom plans infrastructure fund to unlock Nigeria’s $22 billion pension assets

Nigeria's National Pension Commission (PenCom) is developing plans to establish a new investment vehicle that could channel resources from the country's $22 billion pension industry into critical infrastructure projects, as the government seeks new sources of long-term financing for roads, railways, energy and healthcare.

Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom) is developing plans to establish a new investment vehicle that could channel resources from the country’s $22 billion pension industry into critical infrastructure projects, as the government seeks new sources of long-term financing for roads, railways, energy and healthcare.

The proposal was disclosed by PenCom spokesman Ibrahim Buwai, who said the initiative is expected to be launched later this year as the commission explores ways to mobilise pension assets for national development while protecting contributors’ savings.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is the regulator of Nigeria’s contributory pension scheme.

It is responsible for supervising Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), safeguarding retirement savings, and ensuring pension assets are invested prudently to generate sustainable returns for contributors.

What they are saying

Buwai said the commission is promoting the creation of a special-purpose investment vehicle that would allow pension assets from different fund managers to be pooled for financing commercially viable infrastructure projects.

According to him, “We are encouraging the setting up of a vehicle, kind of special purpose vehicle, where resources can be pooled, so that viable infrastructure projects can be looked at.”

He explained that the proposed fund is designed to balance national development with the interests of pension contributors by targeting investments capable of delivering returns that outperform inflation.

He noted, however, that participation will remain at the discretion of individual Pension Fund Administrators, while the final size of the investment vehicle is yet to be determined.

The proposal also comes as pension investments in infrastructure continue to expand. Data published by PenCom show that investments through infrastructure funds climbed by 38% year-on-year to N318 billion (about $230 million) as of May, reflecting growing interest among pension managers in long-term infrastructure assets.

More insights

The proposed infrastructure vehicle aligns with PenCom’s broader strategy of increasing the role of pension assets in Nigeria’s capital market and unlocking what it describes as the industry’s largest pool of long-term passive investment capital.

The initiative follows a period of strong growth in the pension industry, with Nigeria’s total pension assets rising to a record N31.32 trillion in May 2026 despite challenging economic conditions.

PenCom has also intensified efforts to strengthen compliance within the pension system. Working with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the commission recently recovered more than N3 billion in outstanding pension contributions that employers had failed to remit on behalf of workers.

What you should know

The planned infrastructure fund comes as Pension Fund Administrators increasingly diversify their investment portfolios beyond traditional government securities into higher-growth assets, including equities and infrastructure.

Earlier data released by PenCom showed that PFAs significantly increased their exposure to the Nigerian stock market during the first quarter of 2026. Investments in locally listed ordinary shares rose from N3.96 trillion at the end of 2025 to N5.46 trillion by March 2026, representing a 38.09% increase within three months.

The sharp rise in equity investments reflected improved confidence in the domestic capital market, stronger market performance, and a broader strategy by pension fund managers to diversify their holdings while pursuing better long-term returns for contributors.

The proposed infrastructure investment vehicle represents another step in that direction by expanding access to alternative assets capable of supporting economic development alongside sustainable pension growth.