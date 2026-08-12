Wike closes Abuja Secretariat of dissolved committee on sale of FG houses

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed the closure of the Secretariat of the dissolved Ad-Hoc Committee on Sales of Federal Government Houses (SFGH) in the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed the closure of the Secretariat of the dissolved Ad-Hoc Committee on Sales of Federal Government Houses (SFGH) in the Federal Capital Territory.

The directive was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the official, the development takes immediate effect.

What the FCT Minister is saying

Olayinka stressed that while the Secretariat is shut down, the “Minister also approved the creation of a division in the Department of Land Administration to handle matters relating to sales of Federal Government Houses in the FCT, hitherto carried out by the defunct SFGH.”

He explained that upon the completion of the assignments of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Sales of Federal Government Houses in the FCT, the Secretariat was retained to attend to issues arising from the committee’s activities.

He added that with the formal closure of the Secretariat, members of the public are advised to henceforth approach the Department of Land Administration on all issues relating to the sale of Federal Government Houses in the FCT.

Members of the public were also urged to be mindful of the antics and activities of fraudsters who parade themselves as staff, officers and members of the defunct Ad-Hoc Committee/Secretariat on SFGH, as the committee and Secretariat no longer exist.

Get up to speed

Land and house acquisition is on the high side in the nation’s capital, with the FCT Administration and area councils often at the centre of related developments.

In March 2025, Wike revoked 4,794 land titles in prime districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse and Garki due to more than 10 years of unpaid ground rent.

Olayinka had revealed that 8,375 property owners in Abuja owed a total of N6.97 billion in unpaid ground rent as of the end of 2024. Some had defaulted for up to 43 years, violating Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

This year, Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned several quarters built by the FCTA administration for judges of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Courts.

What you should know

In 2025, the Federal Government announced uniform sale prices for housing units under its Renewed Hope Estate Programme across all states of the Federation.

The Renewed Hope Estates and Cities Programme is a flagship initiative of the President Bola Tinubu administration designed to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s housing sector.

Launched in February 2024, the programme commenced with the flag-off of the 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City project in the Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is a component of a public-private partnership project established in December 2023 between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and a consortium of companies, namely Continental Civil and General Construction Limited and Ceezali Limited.

This collaboration sought to construct a total of 100,000 housing units nationwide.

Each Renewed Hope City was slated to feature at least 1,000 housing units per site within one location in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, including the FCT.

Concurrently, Renewed Hope Estates was expected to feature a minimum of 500 housing units per site across the remaining 30 states.