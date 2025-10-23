The Federal Government has uniform sale prices for housing units under its Renewed Hope Estate Programme across all states of the Federation.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Badamasi Haiba, on Thursday, October 23, 20525.

The housing units, which comprise one-, two-, and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, are part of the Ministry’s efforts to make homeownership more accessible and equitable for Nigerians.

Haiba in the statement noted that price of a one-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is now N8.5 million, a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N11.5 million, and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow now goes for N12.5 million.

Promote affordability, transparency, fairness

Haiba said the adoption of uniform selling prices aims to promote affordability, transparency, and fairness, ensuring that Nigerians across all regions have equal opportunities to benefit from the Renewed Hope Housing Programme.

He said, “The approved selling prices are: One-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: N8.5 million, Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: N11.5 million, and Three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: N12.5 million.

According to the statement, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that priority in the allocation of the housing units will be given to low- and middle-income earners as well as civil servants at all levels of government.

This priority list will also include employees in the organised private sector with verifiable sources of income, and Nigerians in the Diaspora who wish to own homes in the country.

Making his own contribution, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, explained that several payment options have been provided to make the houses affordable and flexible. These include outright (full) payment, mortgage, rent-to-own scheme, and installment payment plans.

The Ministry further announced that the sale of the completed housing units across the northern and southern regions will soon commence.

Applications can be made through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng , or obtained from the Ministry’s headquarters and field offices nationwide.

What you should know

The Renewed Hope Estates and Cities Programme is a flagship initiative of the President Bola Tinubu administration designed to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s housing sector.

Launched in February 2024, the program commenced with the flag-off of the 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City project in the Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme is a component of a Public-Private Partnership project established in December 2023 between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and a consortium of companies, namely Continental Civil and General Construction Limited and Ceezali Limited. This collaboration seeks to construct a total of 100,000 housing units nationwide.

Each Renewed Hope Cities is slated to feature at least 1,000 housing units per site within one location in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, including the FCT. Concurrently, Renewed Hope Estates are expected to feature a minimum of 500 housing units per site across the remaining thirty (30) States.