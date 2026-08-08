Neveah Limited Secures ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certifications

Neveah Limited, a leading Nigerian commodities export and recycling company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully attained three internationally recognized ISO certifications: ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.These certifications mark a significant milestone in Neveah’s journey towards […]

Neveah Limited, a leading Nigerian commodities export and recycling company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully attained three internationally recognized ISO certifications: ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

These certifications mark a significant milestone in Neveah’s journey towards operational excellence, sustainable manufacturing, and global best practices. They reflect the Company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality products, protecting the environment, and ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for its employees, contractors, partners and stakeholders.

The ISO 9001 certification demonstrates Neveah’s commitment to consistent quality, customer satisfaction, process improvement and strong operational controls. ISO 14001 affirms the Company’s focus on responsible environmental management, waste reduction, resource efficiency and sustainable production practices. ISO 45001 confirms Neveah’s dedication to maintaining high standards of occupational health and safety across its operations.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, Managing Director of Neveah Limited, said:

“Securing these ISO certifications is an important validation of the systems, discipline and culture we are building at Neveah. As we continue to scale our recycling and manufacturing operations, our focus remains clear: to operate responsibly, deliver consistent value to our customers, protect the environment, and provide a safe workplace for our people. This milestone strengthens our position as a trusted Nigerian company competing to global standards.”

The certifications come at a pivotal time for Neveah as the Company continues to deepen its investment in recycling, metals processing and value-added manufacturing. With growing demand for responsibly sourced and sustainably produced materials, the certifications further enhance Neveah’s credibility with customers, financial institutions, development partners, regulators and international stakeholders.

Neveah Limited remains committed to continuous improvement and will continue to strengthen its management systems, operational controls, environmental practices and health and safety standards across all areas of the business.