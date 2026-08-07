Nigeria, Canada approve 14 weekly passenger flights under new air deal

Nigeria and Canada have signed an expanded Air Transport Agreement that paves the way for direct scheduled passenger and cargo flights between both countries for the first time, with each side permitted to operate up to 14 weekly passenger flights.

Nigeria and Canada have signed an expanded Air Transport Agreement that paves the way for direct scheduled passenger and cargo flights between both countries for the first time, with each side permitted to operate up to 14 weekly passenger flights.

The development was announced separately by the Canadian and Nigerian governments on Thursday, August 6, following the signing of the expanded bilateral air transport agreement in Abuja.

The agreement expands the existing code-share-only arrangement by allowing multiple designated airlines to operate scheduled services, increasing market access for passengers and cargo operators while laying the groundwork for direct commercial flights.

What they are saying

Canada and Nigeria said the expanded agreement is expected to improve connectivity, strengthen bilateral trade and provide more travel options for passengers and businesses.

“By expanding our air transport agreements, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian airlines and giving travellers more choice. The newly expanded Canada-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement will strengthen our economic ties, support tourism and trade, and make it easier for people and businesses in both countries to connect,” Canada’s Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Steven MacKinnon, said.

Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, said the agreement reflects Nigeria’s growing importance as a commercial partner and would strengthen trade, business and family ties between both countries.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development described the agreement as a major milestone in bilateral aviation relations, saying it would pave the way for direct flights, reduce travel time, improve passenger convenience, lower logistics costs and strengthen commercial and cultural ties.

Both governments expressed confidence that the agreement would create new opportunities for airlines, businesses and travellers while supporting stronger economic cooperation.

Key provisions

According to both governments, the expanded agreement introduces new operating rights for passenger and cargo airlines while broadening market access between Nigeria and Canada.

Multiple airlines can now be designated by both Nigeria and Canada to operate scheduled air services.

Each country is permitted to operate up to 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly all-cargo flights.

Cargo airlines will enjoy fifth freedom traffic rights, allowing them to transport freight between two foreign countries, provided the service originates or terminates in their home country.

The agreement was signed on Nigeria’s behalf by the Director of Air Transport Management at the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mohammed Ahmed Tijjani, representing the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. Canada’s Chief Air Negotiator for Global Affairs Canada, Shendra Melia, signed on behalf of the Canadian government following technical negotiations between officials of both countries.

Get up to speed

The expanded agreement follows months of discussions between Nigeria and Canada on establishing direct commercial flights between both countries.

Earlier in July, Nairametrics reported that Canada and Nigeria were working towards launching direct commercial flights after Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, disclosed that discussions were underway.

Rojas-Arbulú made the disclosure at the Leading Africa’s Future: Business, Purpose, and the Canada-Nigeria Partnership event attended by Nairametrics at Lagos Business School.

He said both governments were reviewing the bilateral air services agreement to enable direct passenger flights.

The latest agreement formalises that review process and establishes the legal framework for designated airlines from both countries to begin scheduled passenger and cargo services.

What you should know

The expanded agreement marks the first major revision of the Nigeria-Canada Air Transport Agreement since it was negotiated in 2014 as a code-share-only arrangement and formally signed in March 2025.

According to the Canadian government, Nigeria is Canada’s third-largest bilateral air market in Africa after Morocco and Algeria, while passenger traffic between both countries has more than doubled over the past decade.

More than 25,000 Nigerians held valid Canadian study permits as of March 31, 2026, reflecting growing demand for travel between the two countries.

National Bureau of Statistics data show Canada was Nigeria’s ninth-largest trading partner in the first quarter of 2026, with bilateral trade valued at N775.40 billion. Nigeria exported N670.29 billion worth of goods to Canada and imported N105.11 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of N565.17 billion.

While the agreement creates the legal framework for direct scheduled air services, designated airlines from both countries will still need to obtain the necessary approvals and commence operations before passengers can begin flying directly between Nigeria and Canada.