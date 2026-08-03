Beta glass reports strong second quarter performance in half year 2026 unaudited results

Beta Glass Plc (“Beta Glass” or “the Company“), the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has released the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026. Beta Glass delivered a strong second quarter in 2026, recording double-digit revenue growth […]

Beta Glass Plc (“Beta Glass” or “the Company“), the leading glass container manufacturer in West and Central Africa, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has released the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

Beta Glass delivered a strong second quarter in 2026, recording double-digit revenue growth and improved operating performance. This momentum supported a resilient first-half performance despite a dynamic operating environment.

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Quarter Change H1 2026 H1 2025 Half Year Change ₦’000 ₦’000 % ₦’000 ₦’000 % Revenue from contracts with customers 42,175,741 37,068,041 13.8% 79,714,683 78,232,907 1.9% Gross profit 14,371,308 13,376,041 7.4% 28,071,915 29,381,633 -4.5% Operating profit 12,795,165 11,793,069 8.5% 25,526,944 26,846,403 -4.9% Profit before taxation for the period 12,634,939 12,383,637 2.0% 24,481,252 27,604,431 -11.3% Profit after tax for the period 8,354,603 8,706,337 -4.0% 16,157,627 18,705,346 -13.6%

Key Highlights:

Revenue: Revenue for Q2 2026 was strong, rising 13.8% to ₦42.18 billion, from ₦37.07 billion in Q2 2025. This growth lifted H1 2026 revenue to ₦79.71 billion, a 1.9% increase on the ₦78.23 billion recorded in H1 2025, against a strong comparative base set by early-year customer stocking activity in 2025. This performance reflects sustained customer demand, improved commercial execution, and the Company’s continued focus on operational excellence.

Profit After Tax (PAT): Q2 2026 Profit After Tax remained solid at ₦8.35 billion, reflecting the Company’s continued operational discipline and ability to navigate a dynamic operating environment. For H1 2026, the Company recorded Profit After Tax of ₦16.16 billion.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): The Company’s Earnings Per Share stands at ₦26.93 for H1 2026, demonstrating its ability to translate profitable growth into enhanced shareholder returns.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer of Beta Glass Plc, Alex Gendis, said:

“Our 13.8% revenue growth in Q2 2026 was supported by sustained customer demand both locally and from export sales. Our underlying cost base remains well managed, but higher inbound logistics and input costs weighed on margins during Q2 2026. Going forward, our dynamic pricing model will account for these factors; we expect this to progressively support margin recovery over the second half of the year.

Our HI 2026 performance is best understood against the base effect of 2025, when several key customers frontloaded a significant share of their annual requirements early in the year, creating an unusually strong comparative base. Adjusting for this, we remain on track to meet our full-year objectives and are trading ahead of our internal targets.

We continue to see solid demand across both our local and export markets and remain focused on delivering the highest quality glass products, operational excellence and service that our customers have come to expect from Beta Glass.”

The Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026 are available on the Company’s website at www.betaglass.com.