BUA Foods delivers double digit profit as margin discipline drives growth

Nigeria’s leading food manufacturing company, BUA Foods Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2026, delivering another strong earnings performance as disciplined execution, operational efficiency and prudent cost management strengthens profitability across key product categories.

The Company reported profit after tax of N292.27 billion, representing a 12% increase over the N260.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

More important for investors is how efficiently BUA Foods generated those earnings. Net profit margin expanded to 38.2% from 28.5%, meaning the Company retained about N38 from every N100 of revenue as profit, compared with about N29 a year earlier.

This points to stronger cost control and improved earnings quality despite weaker revenue.

The result also fits into a longer-term growth story, with profit after tax rising from N69.77 billion in 2021 to N518.39 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 65.1% over the period.

With H1 2026 profit already at 56.4% of the 2025 full-year figure, the company enters the second half with a solid earnings base and stronger capacity to fund expansion and create shareholder value.

Revenue and margin expansion

Historically, BUA Foods’ profit growth has been supported by strong revenue expansion. Revenue increased from N333.27 billion in 2021 to N1.77 trillion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 51.9%, and cumulative revenue of about N4.78 trillion over the five-year period.

However, H1 2026 revenue declined by 16.15% to N765.12 billion from N912.51 billion, which management attributed to moderated pricing across key product categories amid inflationary pressures.

Ordinarily, such a decline would place pressure on earnings, but the opposite occurred: lower production and operating costs allowed the Company to convert a larger share of revenue into profit.

This suggests that BUA Foods’ H1 performance was driven less by sales expansion and more by stronger supply-chain execution, improved cost efficiency and lower finance costs, providing a more resilient earnings base while management focuses on restoring volume growth in the second half.

Management’s assessment reinforces this view. Commenting on the results, the Managing Director of BUA Foods Plc, Engr. Ayodele Abioye, said:

“BUA Foods demonstrated strong resilience in the first half of 2026, navigating a challenging operating environment with discipline and agility. Our performance reflects effective cost management, ongoing improvements in supply chain execution, and a more optimized product portfolio mix. Despite a 16% decline in revenue, we expanded margins and delivered double-digit growth across key financial indicators. This outcome underscores the strength of our business model, the quality of execution across our operations, and our unwavering commitment to operational excellence.”

“Looking ahead to the second half of the year, our focus is on converting our operational gains into volume growth while sustaining the profitability improvements achieved in H1. We remain committed to disciplined execution, enhancing market share, and delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders.“

The improvement is evident across the income statement. Gross profit increased by 7% to N363.23 billion despite the 16% decline in revenue, lifting gross profit margin to 47.5% from 37.2%.

Operating profit margin also rose to 42% from 31%, showing that the benefits of lower production costs were largely preserved after operating expenses.

The improved margins provide BUA Foods with a stronger operating base as it moves into a more ambitious phase of expansion.

Balance sheet strength

The Company’s strong first-half performance comes as it accelerates one of the most significant expansion programmes in its history.

The Company is investing substantially to expand wheat-milling capacity, complete its edible-oils business, introduce noodles into its product portfolio and further strengthen its integrated manufacturing operations.

Speaking at the Company’s 5th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON, framed the rationale behind this scale-up

“By next year, when our current projects are completed, BUA will become the largest player in our sector in Nigeria. We are not pursuing growth simply for the sake of becoming bigger. We are pursuing growth because scale matters in an industry like ours.”

He noted that four companies control almost 90% of the market and described BUA Foods as the only indigenous Nigerian company among them.

“The more competitive the market becomes, the stronger the industry becomes and the greater the benefits for consumers, investors, and the wider economy.“

He also pointed to the Company’s five-year track record as the basis for that ambition:

“When BUA listed five years ago, we were significantly smaller than some of the more established players in the industry. Yet despite our smaller size, we consistently delivered stronger profitability and better returns…”

The lesson is a simple one: size alone is not enough, efficiency matters, transparency matters and good management matters.

His comments position the expansion programme not simply as a capacity increase, but as a deliberate effort to strengthen BUA Foods’ competitive standing, deepen local production and build a larger indigenous food-manufacturing platform.

The balance sheet provides a strong financial foundation for these investments, with total assets increasing by 20% to N1.67 trillion and total equity rising by 41% to N1.01 trillion.

Equity now funds 60.2% of the asset base, up from 51.5% at the end of 2025, while the equity multiplier declined to 1.66 times from 1.94 times, indicating lower financial leverage.

It is worth noting that the amount due from related companies accounts for a significant share of this asset base, N1.02 trillion, or 61.2% of total assets, and its scale and terms are worth monitoring as the Company’s expansion programme progresses.

Despite this more conservative funding structure, BUA Foods still generated a half-year average return on Equity of about 34%, showing that the Company continues to deliver strong returns to shareholders without depending excessively on borrowed funds.

This combination of lower leverage and high returns points to a stronger and more efficient balance sheet.

Share price performance

BUA Foods’ share price rose by 92.5% in 2025, from N415.00 to N798.90, before extending its gains to a 2026 peak of N967.00 in May.

The stock subsequently eased to N939.00 in June and fell further to N845.10 in July, representing a 10% decline during the month. Although it remained up 5.8% year to date.

Given its recent share-price performance, the market appears to have moderated some of the optimism around BUA Foods, even though the stock still trades at a premium valuation.

Its trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 times and price-to-book ratio of 15.13 times show that investors are already pricing in continued earnings growth and margin strength.

However, the PEG ratio of 0.45 times suggests that the valuation remains relatively attractive when measured against the pace of profit growth, provided the Company can sustain its margins and translate its expansion programme into higher volumes and earnings.

Delivering on this strategy will be important to sustaining the earnings growth already reflected in the Company’s premium valuation.

Outlook and shareholders return

BUA Foods remains focused on investments in production, market expansion, operational excellence and innovation, which management expects to support sustainable growth and reinforce its position among Africa’s leading food manufacturers.

That growth outlook is complemented by a strong record of shareholder returns. Dividend per share increased from N3.50 in 2021 to N28.00 in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 68% over the period.

This suggests that BUA Foods has not only expanded earnings, but has also consistently translated that growth into higher cash distributions to shareholders.