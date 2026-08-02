MMIA fire: Passenger processing, flights resume at Lagos airport after incident

Passenger processing and flight operations have resumed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following an incident initially reported as a fire at one of the airport's terminals.

Passenger processing and flight operations have resumed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following an incident initially reported as a fire at one of the airport’s terminals.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed the development in statements shared on its official X account on Sunday, confirming that normal operations have resumed at Terminal 2.

While FAAN initially described the incident as a fire outbreak, an official of the authority told Nairametrics that investigations are still ongoing.

What they are saying

FAAN said the incident occurred at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The authority added that its Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service (ARFFS) immediately responded and worked to contain the situation.

“The FAAN Aerodrome Rescue and Firefighting Service (ARFFS) is currently responding to the incident and working diligently to contain the situation. There have been no reported casualties or loss of life,” the initial statement read.

The update read: “Normal operations have resumed at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following the earlier incident. Passengers are being processed, and flight activities are continuing as scheduled.”

Flashback

The latest incident comes amid a series of fire-related incidents and operational disruptions at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in recent years.

FAAN in February 2026 reported a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of MMIA, with emergency responders deployed to contain the situation. No casualties were recorded, while the authority said it was investigating the cause of the fire.

The February 2026 incident occurred weeks after Terminal 1 experienced a power outage, which FAAN attributed to a fault in the changeover circuit before backup measures restored services.

In September 2023, two separate fire incidents affected parts of FAAN’s facilities, including sections of the accounts department and the international terminal.

In April 2024, a fire outbreak at the E54 Bridge led to the temporary diversion of flight operations in one section of the airport.

What you should know

Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS), Nigeria’s busiest aviation gateway, recently ranked among Africa’s 10 busiest airports by seat capacity after recording the continent’s fastest year-on-year growth.

The airport recorded a 16.7% increase in airline seat capacity, rising from 357,799 seats in June 2025 to 417,622 seats in June 2026.

OAG data for August also ranked Lagos ninth among Africa’s largest airports by scheduled outbound seats after recording a 25.6% increase, equivalent to an additional 98,400 seats.

The airport is currently undergoing a N712 billion modernization project that includes the rehabilitation of Terminal 1, expansion of Terminal 2, improved road access, and new connecting facilities aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience.

The continued expansion of MMIA underscores its growing importance as Nigeria’s primary aviation hub, even as authorities investigate Sunday’s incident at Terminal 2.