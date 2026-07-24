IATA appoints Saadia Zahidi as first female Director General

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appointed Saadia Zahidi as its first female Director General, marking the first time a woman will lead the global airline industry's largest trade body.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appointed Saadia Zahidi as its first female Director General, marking the first time a woman will lead the global airline industry’s largest trade body.

The appointment was announced in a statement published on IATA’s website on Thursday.

Zahidi will assume office on November 1, 2026, as the association’s ninth Director General, succeeding Willie Walsh, who led IATA through the aviation industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they are saying

IATA Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of LATAM Airlines Group, Roberto Alvo, said the Board is confident Zahidi will strengthen the association’s role as the global voice of the airline industry.

He said her appointment comes at a time when aviation is being reshaped by technological, geopolitical and economic changes.

“The Board is very pleased to appoint Saadia Zahidi as Director General of IATA. Saadia’s long and outstanding experience at the World Economic Forum will enhance and strengthen IATA as the voice of the world’s airlines.”

“She’ll bring a fresh perspective to IATA that will grow its support for the airline industry on the foundations of IATA’s well-established technical, financial, and data capabilities.”

“We now look forward to Saadia taking IATA’s work to even greater heights.”

IATA said Zahidi’s appointment was approved by its Board of Directors following more than two decades of leadership experience at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

More insights

Accepting the appointment, Zahidi described global aviation as critical infrastructure for economic growth, trade and investment, saying collaboration across the industry will be essential as the sector navigates rapid change.

“I am honored to help advance IATA’s mission to represent, lead, and serve the airline industry at this pivotal moment.”

“Aviation is critical infrastructure for economic growth, trade, tourism, jobs, investment, and opportunity.”

“My top priority will be working with the IATA team and with the industry to build aviation’s future together.”

Current Director General Willie Walsh will step down on July 31, 2026. IATA’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Corporate Services, Sandrine Le Borgne, will serve as Interim Director General until Zahidi assumes office on November 1.

Brief profile of Saadia Zahidi

Zahidi joins IATA after more than two decades at the World Economic Forum, where she served as Managing Director and founded the Centre for the New Economy and Society.

She led several flagship WEF research initiatives, including the Future of Jobs Report, Global Gender Gap Report and Chief Economist Outlook.

She previously served on the United Nations Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment and the European Space Agency’s High-Level Advisory Group.

Zahidi holds degrees from Smith College, the Graduate Institute in Geneva and Harvard University, and holds Swiss and Pakistani nationalities.

Her appointment marks a historic leadership milestone for IATA as the association navigates growing demands around sustainability, digital transformation, geopolitical uncertainty and the future of global air transport.