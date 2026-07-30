African airlines record highest international passenger demand growth in June

African airlines posted a 6.7% year-on-year increase in international passenger demand in June 2026, the strongest growth among all regions covered in the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) latest passenger traffic report.

African airlines posted a 6.7% year-on-year increase in international passenger demand in June 2026, the strongest growth among all regions covered in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) latest passenger traffic report.

The figures are contained in IATA’s latest global passenger demand report for June 2026.

Globally, international passenger demand fell 0.9% year-on-year in June, although it rose 1.1% when Middle Eastern carriers were excluded, reflecting the continued impact of geopolitical tensions in the region on international air travel.

What IATA is saying

IATA said African airlines increased international passenger capacity by 7.0% year-on-year in June, while the regional load factor slipped by 0.3 percentage points to 74.2%.

Africa’s 6.7% increase in international passenger demand outpaced every other region tracked in the report.

“African airlines saw a 6.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 7.0% year-on-year. The load factor was 74.2% (-0.3 ppt compared to June 2025),” the IATA report stated.

Latin American airlines recorded the second-highest international passenger demand growth at 3.5%, followed by European carriers at 1.5% and Asia-Pacific airlines at 0.4%.

North American airlines recorded a 1.0% decline in international passenger demand, while Middle Eastern carriers posted the weakest performance, with demand falling 14.0% year-on-year. Capacity in the region declined 11.0%, while the load factor dropped 2.6 percentage points to 76.3%.

Factors behind the June slowdown

Globally, total passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), declined 1.7% year-on-year in June, while available seat kilometres (ASK), a measure of airline capacity, fell 1.3%. As a result, the global load factor eased by 0.4 percentage points to 84.2%.

International capacity declined 0.6% year-on-year, with the international load factor slipping 0.2 percentage points to 84.2%.

Domestic passenger demand contracted 3.0% as capacity fell 2.4%, bringing the domestic load factor to 84.0%.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the decline in global passenger demand was largely driven by weaker domestic markets in China, the United States and Japan, alongside weak but improving international demand among Middle Eastern carriers.

Walsh said airline operations in the Middle East have gradually normalised following the Iran war, but renewed tensions in the region are unlikely to support the recovery. He added that rising fuel prices continue to burden travellers through higher airfares.

According to Walsh, people continue to travel despite the challenging operating environment. He added that stabilising the situation in the Middle East and restoring normal oil supplies would improve prospects for airlines, economies and societies worldwide.

More insights

African airlines have recorded positive international passenger demand growth in every month of 2026, although the pace has fluctuated as airlines adjusted capacity and demand patterns evolved. The June figures continue a trend of resilience for African carriers despite mixed global market conditions.

In January, African airlines led all regions with an 11.7% year-on-year increase in international passenger demand.

In February, international passenger demand grew 4.8% year-on-year, although the regional load factor declined to 74.5% as airlines expanded capacity faster than passenger traffic.

In March, international passenger demand surged 19.2% year-on-year, while the load factor improved to 77.7%. In April, demand increased 2.2% and capacity rose 1.2%, lifting the load factor to 77.9%.

In May, international passenger demand accelerated to 8.9% year-on-year, while the regional load factor stood at 73.4%.

In June, African airlines once again recorded the strongest international passenger demand growth globally at 6.7%, with capacity increasing 7.0% and the regional load factor easing slightly to 74.2%.

What you should know

Separate June 2026 data from OAG showed Africa’s aviation sector continued to expand in terms of scheduled seat capacity. The figures also highlighted steady growth among the continent’s leading airlines.

South Africa remained Africa’s largest domestic aviation market, offering 1.5 million seats during the month.

The Republic of Congo recorded the fastest domestic capacity growth at 31.3% year-on-year, while Nigeria posted the largest increase in absolute terms, adding 130,200 seats for a 21.7% annual rise.

Kenya recorded an 18.7% decline in domestic seat capacity compared with the same period last year.

Ethiopian Airlines retained its position as Africa’s largest carrier, operating 2 million seats in June, while Air Algérie and Royal Air Maroc recorded the fastest growth among Africa’s top 10 airlines at 11.2% and 10.8%, respectively.