Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s net worth drops to $84.2 billion in 2026

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $84.2 billion as of July 23, 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $84.2 billion as of July 23, 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Indian billionaire’s wealth declined by $1.33 billion (1.6%) in the latest trading session and is down $23.6 billion, or 21.9%, since the beginning of the year, making him one of the biggest wealth losers among the world’s richest individuals in 2026.

The majority of Ambani’s fortune comes from his 42% stake in Reliance Industries, India’s largest private-sector company and owner of the world’s largest oil refining complex.

What the data is saying

The Mumbai-based conglomerate generated $114 billion in revenue in the financial year ended March 2025, with businesses spanning oil refining, petrochemicals, polymers, chemicals, telecommunications, retail and financial services.

In addition to Reliance Industries, Ambani owns approximately 41% of Jio Financial Services, which was spun off from Reliance in 2023. His portfolio also includes ownership of the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bloomberg’s wealth estimate also factors in Antilia, Ambani’s iconic 27-storey residence in Mumbai. While media reports have estimated the mansion cost more than $1 billion to build, Bloomberg values the property at just over $400 million, citing uncertainty over construction costs and resale value.

According to Bloomberg, Ambani has received approximately $3.5 billion in dividends from Reliance over the years, with those proceeds invested across cash and other family assets.

More insights

Born into one of India’s most prominent business families, Ambani studied chemical engineering before enrolling at Stanford University. He left the programme after one year at the request of his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, to oversee construction of a polyester plant as Reliance expanded from textiles into petrochemicals and energy.

Following Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in 2002 without a will, Mukesh and his younger brother, Anil Ambani, engaged in a high-profile dispute over the family empire. A settlement brokered by their mother in 2005 divided the businesses, with Mukesh retaining Reliance’s refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas, and textile operations, while Anil took control of the telecommunications, entertainment, power and financial services businesses.

What you should know

Mukesh Ambani has increasingly expanded his business footprint beyond India, with Africa emerging as a strategic growth market. In December 2025, the billionaire had set his sights on Africa through an investment in Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

His company, Radisys Corp., a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, partnered with Ghana’s Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC) to support the country’s 5G rollout by providing network infrastructure, applications and smartphones.

Also in December 2025, Nairametrics featured Ambani among a select group of global billionaires whose business decisions were expected to shape markets and economies in 2026. Citing a report by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, the publication noted that the influence of business leaders such as Ambani extends beyond their companies, with the potential to affect commodity prices, investor sentiment, technology adoption and even government policy worldwide.

Earlier, in July 2024, Nairametrics reported on the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, where Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was reportedly paid $10 million to perform.