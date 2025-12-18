There are six high-profile business leaders whose decisions resonate and may shape global economies and policy decisions in 2026, according to Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited.

Beyond their companies, their sphere of influence can shape commodity prices, investor sentiment, technology adoption, and even government policy priorities. Note that the list is not limited to these six alone.

At the latest edition of LBS Breakfast Session, FDC Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, listed the six multi-billionaires, including:

Patrice Motsepe – South African

Aliko Dangote – Nigerian

Mukesh Ambani – Indian

Bill Gates – American

Elon Musk – South African– American

Bernard Arnault – French

What FDC is saying:

The financial advisory and economic research firm is saying that by 2026, global economic outcomes will increasingly be shaped not only by governments, but by private capital decisions made by individuals whose businesses operate across borders.

Yet they remain rooted in national economic realities of their specific countries and regions.

The mix of high-net-worth individuals is drawn from strategic sectors including mining, energy, telecoms/consumer goods, software/philanthropy, electric vehicles/space, and luxury.

These are industries that tend to shape global headlines and shifts in macro conditions. And in 2026, with tighter capital allocation, increasing geopolitical competition, and fast-moving technology cycles, the actions of these figures may matter even more than usual.

He is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and CAF chairman, with net worth listed as $3 billion. Background and influence : Patrice Motsepe is one of South Africa’s most prominent mining entrepreneurs. Through ARM, he built a major footprint across minerals critical to industrial output—exactly the kind of exposure that becomes more strategic when the world talks about energy transition minerals, supply-chain resilience, and resource nationalism. Beyond mining, Motsepe’s profile extends into continental visibility via sport administration (CAF). That role keeps him in rooms where corporate interest, public policy, sponsorship money, and national priorities often intersect, especially in Africa. He is right at the centre of big-ticket infrastructure and extractive industries and frequently sit close to government decision-making. Why he’s one to watch in 2026 Commodity cycles: Mining earnings can swing sharply with prices Any major strategic shift (acquisitions, divestments, new projects) can alter how investors view Africa’s resource plays. Africa’s industrial push: As African countries push local value-addition (processing, refining), large mining groups are pressured to invest domestically rather than simply export raw output. Soft power and capital: Motsepe’s influence criss-crosses business and public visibility, which can support fundraising, partnerships, and cross-border expansion.