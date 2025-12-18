AidaPayhas introduced ScanPay a computer vision-powered feature that eliminates manual entry of bank account numbers enabling transfers in just two to three seconds

The technology scans and verifies bank details from screenshots handwritten notes or printed signs ensuring accuracy and reducing failed transactions even under poor lighting or distorted images

Nigerians can access ScanPay through AidaPay’s EarlyBird program with free transfers and one percent cashback during the beta phase by downloading the app or visiting www.aidapay.ng/scanpay

Nigeria has rapidly embraced digital finance, but a persistent and frustrating bottleneck remains in daily transactions: the manual entry of bank account numbers.

The process is time-consuming, slowing down purchases at markets, extending supermarket queues, and turning simple online payments into irritating delays. It also introduces a significant risk of human error – even a minor typo could result in misdirected or failed transfers.

Existing solutions, such as alternative payment systems or QR codes, have failed to gain real traction in solving this issue because they often require merchants to overhaul their existing setup or force customers to adopt entirely new payment habits.

But AidaPay chose a different path. What Nigeria needs isn’t a drastic change – it’s a smarter way to smooth and strengthen the system we already use.

Musefiu Agbeniga, AidaPay’s founder and lead software engineer, identified the core problem as the act of entering the account number. By removing this single, error-prone action, he realized he could fundamentally improve the speed and accuracy of every digital transfer. This focus led to the development of ScanPay, a revolutionary Computer Vision for African Finance integrated directly into the AidaPay app.

The Mechanics of ScanPay

ScanPay completely eliminates manual data entry. Users can now initiate a transfer by simply aiming their phone camera at any display of bank details – be it a screenshot, a handwritten note, or a printed sign.

The tool’s sophisticated engine instantly scans and recognizes the numbers and corresponding bank, and automatically populates the transfer form. Crucially, it goes a step further by verifying the details and filling in the recipient’s account name, ensuring accuracy before the transfer is even confirmed.

The entire process is reduced to three quick steps: scan, input the amount, and send. What used to take 30 to 45 seconds of careful, often frustrating, typing, is now typically completed in 2 to 3 seconds. This dramatic reduction in human intervention also slashes the rate of failed transfers and misdirected funds.

The technology is robust, designed specifically to handle the “messy” reality of real-world data. It functions reliably even under poor lighting conditions and can process distorted data like compressed social media images or messy handwriting. This reliability stems from a proprietary code model meticulously trained on specific Nigerian banking formats, complemented by a powerful, highly-trained AI that can discern an account number from other strings of digits and understand different bank formatting conventions.

Nationwide Rollout and Early User Perks

AidaPay is now inviting users to test the technology through the EarlyBird Access program, the beta phase preceding its full public release. To incentivize testing, early users will receive free transfers and a 1% cashback reward on every transaction made during this launch period.

Nigerian users can begin using the feature immediately by downloading the AidaPay app and signing up for EarlyBird Access, or by visiting www.aidapay.ng/scanpay.