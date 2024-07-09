Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently joined the list of international stars performing at the luxurious wedding of the year the Ambani wedding.

India’s richest family, led by Mukesh Ambani, reportedly paid the “Love Yourself” singer $10 million to perform for the billionaire’s heir, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, as they celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

Bieber flew into Mumbai to entertain Anant Ambani and their guests over the weekend. The youngest son of the incredibly wealthy Ambani family is gearing up for his marriage, set to take place from July 12–14.

Anant is the son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. With a net worth of $122 billion, Mukesh is Asia’s richest man, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of ENCORE Healthcare.

Reliance Industries, founded in 1958 by Mukesh’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani, remains a family-run business. The conglomerate has made Ambani the richest person in India and the 11th richest person in the world. He is now Asia’s wealthiest man.

Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, played a pivotal role in the company’s rise to prominence. The conglomerate spans multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, oil, telecommunications, and retail. Under Mukesh’s leadership, Reliance has grown into one of the largest and most profitable companies in India, significantly impacting the nation’s economy.

The Ambani family’s influence extends beyond business, with their extravagant lifestyle and high-profile events often making headlines worldwide.

What to know

The much-anticipated wedding will take place at the Ambani’s 27-story family mansion and the Jio World Convention Centre, a family-owned arena that can hold more than 16,000 individuals, according to CNN reports.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have been nothing short of spectacular. The first party featured a performance by Rihanna with a reported paycheck of $6.3 million in March, while the second, a cruise around the Mediterranean, included performances by The Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Speculation abounds about who might perform next, with rumors suggesting Adele, though the family has not released an official statement.

No expense is being spared on the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, placing it in a different league from even the most extravagant Indian weddings.

It surpasses even his daughter’s nuptials, which featured a headline-grabbing performance by Beyoncé. Last weekend, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their sangeet ceremony—a night of music and dance ahead of the wedding.

More insights on the Ambanis

True to form, the Ambanis exceeded expectations, with Mukesh Ambani and the family performing a choreographed dance to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song, “Deewangi Deewangi.”

The event also showcased fashion, with some of India’s most glamorous stars wearing dresses by the country’s top designers. The pre-wedding events have become as much about fashion as they are about music, with stars sharing professional shots on social media.

The upcoming wedding has captured the attention of both Indian and international media, highlighting the Ambani family’s penchant for opulence and grandeur. The celebrations are expected to set new standards for luxury, with each event meticulously planned and executed to perfection.

The Ambani wedding has also sparked conversations about wealth and inequality in India. While the family’s lavish spending on the wedding has been criticized by some, others view it as a celebration of success and a boost to the local economy. The events have provided employment opportunities for numerous individuals involved in the planning, execution, and entertainment sectors.

As the wedding date approaches, the world will be watching to see how the Ambani family continues to outdo themselves. The combination of high-profile performances, extravagant venues, and the sheer scale of the celebrations ensures that this wedding will be remembered as one of the most opulent events in recent history.