Unilever Nigeria Sustains Revenue and Profit Growth, delivers ₦119.9bn Revenue & Declares Interim Dividend

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited financial statement for the six months period ended 30 June 2026. The Company recorded turnover of ₦119.9bn in the period under review, representing 22% topline growth compared to ₦98.1bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit grew by 30% to ₦54.7bn, compared to ₦42.1bn reported for […]

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited financial statement for the six months period ended 30 June 2026. The Company recorded turnover of ₦119.9bn in the period under review, representing 22% topline growth compared to ₦98.1bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross profit grew by 30% to ₦54.7bn, compared to ₦42.1bn reported for the same period in 2025. The Company also recorded a net profit of ₦15.6bn for the period ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₦14.4bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Furthermore, the company’s Board has approved an interim dividend of ₦2.00k per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax, payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 31 July 2026.

The total interim dividend payable amounts to ₦11.5bn, reflecting the company’s financial performance and continued commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “We delivered a strong first half in a challenging operating environment, marked by geopolitical volatility, rising input costs and pressure on consumer spending. Despite these headwinds, we continued to grow by staying focused on what we can control: serving consumers better, driving optimal distribution via route to market excellence, delivering impactful innovations, and executing with discipline. Revenue grew by 22%, gross profit expanded by 30%, and gross margin improved to 45.6%, underpinned by strong brand fundamentals, disciplined operations and our route to market execution.”

Speaking further, he noted: “The growth recorded across our portfolio reinforces our focus on serving Nigerian consumers with brands that are relevant, innovative and unmissably superior. Beyond the numbers, this performance reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of Nigeria. For more than 100 years, Unilever Nigeria has invested in local manufacturing, talent development and value creation across our ecosystem. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and will continue to invest responsibly in our operations, our brands and our people as we work to Brighten Everyday Life for All Nigerians.”

Commenting on the outlook for the business, he said “Looking ahead, we remain focused on winning with consumers, driving sustainable profitable growth, and building a future-fit business that delivers lasting value for all stakeholders.”