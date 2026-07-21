emPLE Nigeria Unveils 5-Year Plan to Join Nigeria’s Top Five Insurers

emPLE Nigeria has reaffirmed its long-term growth ambition in line with the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise under the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.Backed by enhanced capital and renewed shareholder confidence, the company is entering a new chapter focused on accelerating innovation, expanding access to insurance, and positioning itself among Nigeria’s top five insurance […]

emPLE Nigeria has reaffirmed its long-term growth ambition in line with the insurance industry’s recapitalisation exercise under the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

Backed by enhanced capital and renewed shareholder confidence, the company is entering a new chapter focused on accelerating innovation, expanding access to insurance, and positioning itself among Nigeria’s top five insurance providers over the next few years.

The recapitalisation exercise marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s insurance industry, strengthening the sector’s capacity to support economic growth, deepen insurance penetration, and deliver greater value to policyholders.

For emPLE Nigeria, the milestone goes beyond meeting regulatory requirements. It provides the financial capacity and strategic momentum to invest more in technology, broaden its product range, strengthen distribution, and deliver insurance solutions better aligned with the evolving needs of individuals and businesses.

As part of its long-term growth agenda, emPLE plans to deepen its presence in underserved markets, forge stronger strategic partnerships, and accelerate digital transformation to make insurance simpler, more accessible, and more responsive. These investments reinforce the company’s commitment to building a future-ready institution that delivers sustainable value for customers, shareholders, employees, and the broader Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the milestone, Olalekan Oyinlade, Managing Director/CEO of emPLE General Insurance Limited, said, “The recapitalisation exercise marks a pivotal moment for our industry, and we see it as an opportunity to raise the bar rather than simply meet a regulatory threshold. The confidence demonstrated by our shareholders gives us the platform to think bigger, invest more deliberately, and build an institution equipped for the future. Over the next few years, our ambition is to stand as Nigeria’s foremost provider of risk management, setting the pace as our market plays its part in Nigeria’s ambitious quest to attain a $1 trillion economy. Indeed, we are positioning Nigeria’s insurance industry for the scale this ambition demands, and shaping a more resilient future for the businesses and communities we serve.”

Also speaking, Jolaolu Fakoya, Managing Director/CEO of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, said, “The future of insurance will be defined by relevance, accessibility, and trust. The capital commitment of our shareholders gives us greater capacity to invest in digital innovation, enhance the customer experience, and develop products that reflect the realities of today’s Nigerian families and businesses. Our ambition is to contribute meaningfully to closing Nigeria’s protection gap while building an institution that remains trusted for generations to come.”

As emPLE Nigeria embarks on its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on strengthening public confidence in insurance, expanding financial inclusion, delivering innovative protection solutions and empowering individual and business to support long-term prosperity for individuals, businesses, and communities across Nigeria.

About emPLE

emPLE is a Nigerian insurance brand operating through emPLE General Insurance Limited and emPLE Life Assurance Limited, focused on delivering accessible protection solutions grounded in governance, operational excellence, and sustainability.