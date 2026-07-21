SeedFi expands to Canada, launches Kouriar following FINTRAC, MSB and PSP registrations

SeedFi, a financial services company providing credit access and digital financial solutions, has announced the launch of Kouriar, a cross-border remittance platform built to help diaspora communities move money across borders quickly, securely, and transparently.The launch marks SeedFi’s expansion into international payments, with Canada serving as Kouriar’s first operating corridor and the starting point for […]

SeedFi, a financial services company providing credit access and digital financial solutions, has announced the launch of Kouriar, a cross-border remittance platform built to help diaspora communities move money across borders quickly, securely, and transparently.

The launch marks SeedFi’s expansion into international payments, with Canada serving as Kouriar’s first operating corridor and the starting point for its broader international growth ambitions.

The expansion follows the successful completion of key Canadian regulatory registrations, including FINTRAC, Money Services Business (MSB), and Payment Service Provider (PSP) approvals, paving the way for Kouriar’s entry into the Canada–Nigeria remittance market.

The development marks a significant step in SeedFi’s broader vision of building accessible financial solutions for underserved communities while strengthening financial connections between diaspora communities and their home countries.

Canada remains one of the world’s most important remittance markets, driven by a growing immigrant population and strong financial ties to countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. For many Nigerians living in Canada, sending money home remains a regular part of daily life, whether to support family members, fund education, contribute to businesses, or meet ongoing financial commitments.

Built with diaspora communities in mind, Kouriar aims to simplify how people living abroad support families, meet financial obligations, and stay connected to home. The platform offers competitive exchange rates, fast transfers, transparent pricing, and a simple user experience built specifically for diaspora communities.

Speaking on the expansion, Pelumi Alli, Co-founder and CEO, SeedFi, described the launch as an important milestone in the company’s long-term growth strategy: ‘Canada represents one of the most important corridors for African diaspora communities and serves as our entry point into the international payments market. However, our vision extends beyond a single corridor. We are building trusted financial infrastructure that helps people stay connected across borders, and Kouriar is an important step in that journey.’

The launch of Kouriar marks an important milestone in SeedFi’s evolution from a local financial services provider to a platform building solutions for customers across multiple markets. With plans to deepen its footprints, it intends to pursue additional regulatory approvals while broadening its suite of financial services offerings.

Through Kouriar and future innovations, SeedFi remains committed to building accessible financial services that move with people, wherever life takes them.