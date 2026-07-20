FirstBank wins 2026 euromoney awards for Nigeria’s best bank for large corporates and customer experience

FirstBank has once again demonstrated its leadership in Nigeria’s banking industry, securing two prestigious honours at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026: Nigeria’s Best Bank for Large Corporates and Nigeria’s Best Bank for Customer Experience. This marks the third consecutive year FirstBank has won the award for Best Bank for Large Corporates. The recognition is […]

FirstBank has once again demonstrated its leadership in Nigeria’s banking industry, securing two prestigious honours at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026: Nigeria’s Best Bank for Large Corporates and Nigeria’s Best Bank for Customer Experience.

This marks the third consecutive year FirstBank has won the award for Best Bank for Large Corporates. The recognition is a validation of the Bank’s consistent role as a trusted partner to corporates, institutions, and growing businesses across Nigeria, backed by tailored solutions, strong advisory, and deep sector expertise.

The award for Best Bank for Customer Experience reflects the continued success of FirstBank’s ongoing transformation. The award highlights the impact of FirstBank’s “You First” customer-focused initiatives, digital banking enhancements, and technology-driven service delivery, which continue to improve customer satisfaction and strengthen the Bank’s reputation as one of Africa’s most trusted financial institutions.